‘Tokyo Ghoul:re’ Anime Shares New Key Visual

Ready or not, here it comes. Tokyo Ghoul may not have made fans happy with its second season, but Pierrot hopes to change that tune this year. Tokyo Ghoul will release its third season later this year, and a brand-new key visual for the release has gone public.

Over on Twitter, fans began circulating a new image of Tokyo Ghoul:re after Otomedia published it in their February issue. The picture, which can be found below, is a simple one that highlights the show’s main cast.

Videos by ComicBook.com

To the far left, fans can see Ken Kaneki who goes by a very different name in the anime. Tokyo Ghoul:re sees the main character operate under the guise of Haise Sasaki, and he acts as a member of the CCG’s Quinx Squad. His black-and-white hair is hard to mistake, and he looks plenty studious with some books in his hand.

Behind Sasaki, fans can find Kuki Urie. The dark-haired character looks all sorts of tsundere with his headphones, and the assessment is not an inaccurate one. Fans know Urie is a stellar CCG operative, but he isn’t the best team player. Tooru Mitsuki can be found saddled next to Urie, and the green-haired fighter is instantly recognizable thanks to his eyepatch. In the manga, fans grew fond of the transgender character, but some have since rescinded their affection.

The visual’s final two characters are are none other than Saiko Yonebayashi and Ginshi Shirazu. The pigtailed heroine is hard to overlook with her blue hair and crazed smile. As for Shirazu, he toothy grin is only made more intense by his vibrant hair. The two members couldn’t be more different in temperament, but they are more than scary when they fly into a rage.

Premiering April 2018, Tokyo Ghoul: re will be directed by Odahiro Watanabe with characters designed by Atsuko Nakajima. The series will feature the voices of Natsuki Hanae as Haise Sasaki, Kaito Ishikawa as Kuki Urie, Yuma Uchida as Ginshi Shirazu, Natsumi Fujiwara as Tooru Mutsuki, and Ayane Sakura as Saiko Yonebayashi.

Tokyo Ghoul: re is set two years after the events of the original series and follows Haise Sasaki, a member of the CCG and leader of a special squad of investigators who have implanted the CCG’s specialty weapon, the Quinque, into their bodies and essentially have become half ghoul. The kicker, however, is that Haise is actually Ken Kaneki from the original series who’s suffering from a bout of amnesia.

Are you excited for Tokyo Ghoul‘s return? Hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to let me know and talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!