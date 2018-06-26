‘Tokyo Ghoul:re’ Final Chapter Will Be Extra Long

For now, it looks like an era is closing on the manga fandom. Tokyo Ghoul has been a staple on the scene for years, but Sui Ishida is set to bring the series to a close. However, the creator will not bow the manga without a big bang.

Next week, Tokyo Ghoul:re is set to release its final chapter, and fans are eager to see how it goes. The series’ current story has moved quickly to accommodate the ending, leaving readers uncertain how Ishida will tie all his loose ends together. It looks like he will try to do just that with an extended final chapter.

Weekly Young Jump informed fans of how long Tokyo Ghoul:re‘s last chapter will be. According to a blurb, the big release will be a whopping 36 pages. Sure, this sort of length may not be long compared to series like One Punch Man, but it is about double the length of Tokyo Ghoul‘s previous chapters. So, readers are getting a definite upgrade.

Judging by the manga’s most recent chapter, Ishida will need all the room he can get to wrap the series. Unless there is a third Tokyo Ghoul title in the works, chapter 179 will need to do a lot of things. Fans are hoping to get closure about Rize and Furuta’s apparent deaths. At the moment, Ken Keneki is still separated from his loved ones, and there’s the whole business of the lead expecting a baby with Touka. There is a lot for Tokyo Ghoul:re to cover in just 36 pages, so readers can expect the awaited release to read fast.

For those unfamiliar with Tokyo Ghoul, the series was original created by Sui Ishida. The story follows Ken Kaneki, a student who survives an encounter with his date, who turns out to be a ghoul. Kaneki’s world is filled with Ghouls, beings who eat humans, and they’ve been living among humans in secret. After surviving this attack he wakes up to realize that he himself has become a ghoul because of a surgery that implanted organs from the ghoul who attacked him. In order to live somewhat a normal life, Kaneki needs to eat human flesh to survive. Luckily he’s taken in by a group of ghouls at the cafe Anteiku, who help him reintegrate into society.

Tokyo Ghoul: re is set two years after the events of the original series and follows Haise Sasaki, a member of the CCG and leader of a special squad of investigators who have implanted the CCG’s specialty weapon, the Quinque, into their bodies and essentially have become half ghoul. The kicker, however, is that Haise is actually Ken Kaneki from the original series who’s suffering from a bout of amnesia.

