Tokyo Ghoul’ Sequel Manga Gets English Trailer

A Tokyo Ghoul sequel manga, Tokyo Ghoul: re has been officially licensed by Viz media, and you can watch the first trailer for it, above!

The trailer introduces a new world order that looks very much the same as the old one. We catch up with investigator Kuki, leader of Quinx Squad, on his way to the CCG, when he detects that his cab driver is actually a ghoul. A battle ensues, but cabbie ghoul isn’t prepared for the moment that Kuki manifests his own ghoulish powers, and swiftly ends the threat.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There’s not a lot revealed about the new manga in this first trailer, but then it is just a tease. Check out the official synopses for Tokyo Ghoul: re below:

SYNOPSIS: Haise Sasaki has been tasked with teaching Qs Squad how to be outstanding investigators, but his assignment is complicated by the troublesome personalities of his students and his own uncertain grasp of his Ghoul powers. Can he pull them together as a team, or will Qs Squad first assignment be their last?

Tokyo Ghoul: re will be available on October 17th. You can order it here, or read chapter 1 HERE.

