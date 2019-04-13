‘Tokyo Ghoul’ Live-Action Sequel Debuts First Trailer

Both Tokyo Ghoul‘s manga and anime may have come to an end, but the series will be living on in a brand new way. After a successfully received initial live-action effort, the series will soon be getting a live-action sequel featuring a fan favorite fans have wanted to see make the jump to live-action for quite a while – Shu Tsukiyama. His appearance is such a big deal, in fact, the first full trailer for the sequel is all about him.

Tokyo Ghoul‘s live-action sequel, now titled Tokyo Ghoul S, officially released a full trailer for the film that shows newcomer Shota Matsuda’s Shu Tsukiyama in all of his creepy, slightly perverted glory.

Currently scheduled for a release July 19 in Japan, Tokyo Ghoul S has had its plot under wraps but has confirmed many returning cast members from the first film. These returns include Masataka Kubota as Ken Kaneki, Shunya Shiraishi as Nishiki Nishio, Hiyori Sakurada as Hinami Fueguchi, Nobuyuki Suzuki as Kotaro Amon, Minosuke Bando as Uta, Kunio Murai as Yoshimura, Shuntaro Yanagi as Renji Yomo, and Kai Ogasawara as Hideyoshi ‘Hide’ Nagachika.

Along with Matsuda’s Tsukiyama, the film will introduce new cast members as well such as Maika Yamamoto, who will be portraying Touka Kirishima. She’ll be replacing Fumika Shimuzu from the first film as Shimizu has retired from acting since the first film’s release. Another big addition is Jiyoung joining the film as Helter Skelter’s Itori.

Originally created by Sui Ishida for Shueisha’s Weekly Young Jump in 2011, Tokyo Ghoul is set in a world full of Ghouls, beings who eat humans and have been living among them in secret. A student named Ken Kaneki has a chance encounter with one of these ghouls, and a resulting accident leaves him implanted with the organs from the ghoul who attacked him. In order to live a somewhat normal life, Kaneki needs to eat human flesh to survive. Thus he’s brought into the underground, action filled world of the ghouls as the series ponders who the “real” monster is.

