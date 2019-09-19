New Tokyo Ghoul S Clip Follows Formal Kaneki

The world of Tokyo Ghoul is not far the faint of heart, as the number one snack that demons are looking to pass past their lips is that of human flesh. No more will this be made apparent than in the upcoming live action adaptation sequel to the franchise titled “Tokyo Ghoul S“. Continuing to follow the story of Kaneki as he struggles with the new world that he finds himself after inheriting the abilities of a ghoul through nefarious circumstances, the young boy has to fight his way through the supernatural and the awkward situations created by his new craving. Now, the film has revealed an exclusive clip showing just how dark Kaneki’s new world is.

Collider shared an exclusive clip via their Official Twitter Account from the upcoming live action adaptation, showing that despite the fancy trappings of the environment, the world of demons can be a horrifying one as limbs are ripped asunder to thundering applause:

The story of Kaneki is a gorey one, as the supernatural mixes with the mundane with the young boy attempting to acclimate himself to this new world by not just letting out his demonic ghoul powers, but also by taking a job in a “Ghoul Cafe”, where these supernatural creatures will often congregate. Tokyo Ghoul has managed to find quite the audience with its unique premise, and no holds barred fights that populate the franchise across its numerous mediums.

While fans can still catch the theatrical release of Tokyo Ghoul S in theaters thanks to Funimation if they move quickly in North America, we’re sure that a blu-ray release date will be released sooner rather than later.

Originally created by Sui Ishida for Shueisha’s Weekly Young Jump in 2011, Tokyo Ghoul is set in a world full of Ghouls, beings who eat humans and have been living among them in secret. A student named Ken Kaneki has a chance encounter with one of these ghouls, and a resulting accident leaves him implanted with the organs from the ghoul who attacked him. In order to live a somewhat normal life, Kaneki needs to eat human flesh to survive. Thus he’s brought into the underground, action filled world of the ghouls as the series ponders who the “real” monster is.

The official description for Tokyo Ghoul S reads as such: “Now a member of Anteiku, Ken Kaneki grows closer to the ghouls around him. Determined to protect his new home against anti-ghoul forces, he trains his powers in secret. But when the infamous gourmet, Shu Tsukiyama, wishes to savor some half-ghoul flavor, Kaneki’s training is put to the test of a lifetime.”

