Tokyo Ghoul S Reveals New TV Promo

Tokyo Ghoul S has already been released in Japan to fans across the country, but to celebrate the sequel’s landfall into theaters, the distributor of the film, Shochiku, has decided to put together a thirty second television spot that perfectly encapsulates the feel of the film itself. The movie, which is a follow up to the 2017 picture Tokyo Ghoul, follows the story of Ken Kaneki as he tries to navigate through the world of the supernatural ghouls and hold down a job at a cafe that specializes in serving them. Walking the earth as something of a hybrid, Ken fights for his survival and attempts to live a life that is as normal as it could possibly be with “ghoul organs” swimming in his body.

The Official Twitter Account for Tokyo Ghoul The Movie shared the latest television spot, along with a chance for fans of the franchise to win their very own t-shirt from the film:

Videos by ComicBook.com

The tv spot itself goes a long way toward setting the tone that is looking to be established in Tokyo Ghoul S, with a combination of horror, the macabre, and a sense of zaniness that somehow makes its way past the former! Blending a combination of practical and computer generated effects, its clear that the live action sequel is looking to illicit a lot of the tone and events that were found in both the manga and anime franchise. We won’t know until this movie hits stateside soon, but it does seem to be aiming to be just as idiosyncratic and action packed as the original series.

Funimation will be bringing the Japanese made movie to the United States and Canada, with the movie having already premiered at the wildly popular anime convention, Anime Expo, earlier this month.

What do you think of this latest tv spot for Tokyo Ghoul S? Will you be trying to catch this one in theaters? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and ghouls!

Originally created by Sui Ishida for Shueisha’s Weekly Young Jump in 2011, Tokyo Ghoul is set in a world full of Ghouls, beings who eat humans and have been living among them in secret. A student named Ken Kaneki has a chance encounter with one of these ghouls, and a resulting accident leaves him implanted with the organs from the ghoul who attacked him. In order to live a somewhat normal life, Kaneki needs to eat human flesh to survive. Thus he’s brought into the underground, action filled world of the ghouls as the series ponders who the “real” monster is.