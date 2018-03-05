‘Tokyo Ghoul’ Season 3 Reveals English Trailer

It has taken some time, but the folks behind Tokyo Ghoul are ready to give the series another go. In less than a month, the anime will return with its third season, and its full English trailer is now out for international fans to enjoy.

The minute-long trailer starts out simply enough as it gives an overview of the series. Tokyo Ghoul is set in a world where humanlike creatures known as ghouls run free, and organizations such as CCG are used to take down the man-eating beasts. Tokyo Ghoul‘s new season will focus on a group of CCG Investigators called the Quinx Squad and their special abilities to take down renegade ghouls.

The trailer highlights each member of the Quinx Squad and their personalities. Fans are told each of the characters were trained to take down ghouls, and they do so like a ghoul would. The Quinx Squad members all underwent special procedures to connect them with weapons which function the same as ghoul kagunes. So, you can imagine how bloody their battles get.

As the clip goes on, fans learn more about a man named Haise Sasaki who is part of the Quinx Squad. His white-and-black hair make him look very familiar, and Haise’s talk of his former self confirms his true identity. The character is none other than Ken Kaneki, the main protagonist of Tokyo Ghoul who fans should know very well. However, it seems the poor guy is suffering from a touch of amnesia and has been brought into the CCG’s fold for yet-known reasons.

For those unfamiliar with Tokyo Ghoul, the series was original created by Sui Ishida. The story follows Ken Kaneki, a student who survives an encounter with his date, who turns out to be a ghoul. Kaneki’s world is filled with Ghouls, beings who eat humans, and they’ve been living among humans in secret. After surviving this attack he wakes up to realize that he himself has become a ghoul because of a surgery that implanted organs from the ghoul who attacked him. In order to live somewhat a normal life, Kaneki needs to eat human flesh to survive. Luckily he’s taken in by a group of ghouls at the cafe Anteiku, who help him reintegrate into society.

