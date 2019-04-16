‘Tokyo Ghoul’ Creator Shares Gorgeous ‘Spider-Verse’ Art

Tokyo Ghoul may have ended both its manga and anime series last year, but series creator Sui Ishida has continued to share gorgeous art to Twitter. Ishida’s art in the original manga was one of the biggest reasons fans were drawn to his series, and now he’s put his eye to Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse. The film was so well received by fans and critics, and it seems to even inspired this notable creator.

Ishida shared his gorgeous take on Spider-Gwen, and fans have fallen in love with the character all over again because of it. You can check it out below.

This gorgeous take on Spider-Gwen is just one the many inspired works Spider-Verse has sparked. Another notable manga artist, One-Punch Man illustrator Yusuke Murata, couldn’t help but shared his take on the film’s characters as well. The film has inspired all kinds of anime takes on its Spider-People, and now the film is just crying out for a full anime series of some kind.

This isn’t the only illustration Sui Ishida shared either as he also shared a particularly interesting work-in-progress sketch of the full line-up of Spider-People to Twitter as well. Check it out below, and cross your fingers that the full sketch makes its way to fans in the future too.

Originally created by Sui Ishida for Shueisha’s Weekly Young Jump in 2011, Tokyo Ghoul is set in a world full of Ghouls, beings who eat humans and have been living among them in secret. A student named Ken Kaneki has a chance encounter with one of these ghouls, and a resulting accident leaves him implanted with the organs from the ghoul who attacked him. In order to live a somewhat normal life, Kaneki needs to eat human flesh to survive. Thus he’s brought into the underground, action filled world of the ghouls as the series ponders who the “real” monster is.

Directed by Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, and Rodney Rothman with a screenplay by Phil Lord, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse has netted multiple awards nominations and even took home an Academy Award for Best Animated Feature Film. The film stars Shameik Moore as Miles Morales, Jake Johnson as Peter Parker, Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy, Mahershala Ali as Uncle Aaron, Liev Schreiber as Wilson Fisk, Nicolas Cage as Spider-Man Noir, John Mulaney as Spider-Ham, Kimiko Glenn as Peni Parker, Lily Tomlin as Aunt May, Brian Tyree Henry as Jefferson Davis, and Luna Lauren Velez as Rio Morales. You can find ComicBook.com’s review here.

