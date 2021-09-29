Tokyo Revengers Is Gearing Up For a Mysterious Announcement





Tokyo Revengers has one of the most original concepts for an anime story in recent years, following an aimless young man who is sent spiraling into his past thanks to a mysterious time-traveling ability, which he uses in an attempt to save the life of his ex-girlfriend from the mob. With the anime recently bringing to a close its first season from Liden Films, it seems that the franchise is hinting at a big reveal in the near future, which might be confirmation that a second season of the anime is on its way.

On top of the anime adaptation, the series received a live-action adaptation via the Warner Bros feature-length film that was released earlier this year in Japan. While this upcoming announcement might be the confirmation of the second season of the television series, it also might be the release of the live-action movie in North America, or perhaps a sequel to the movie that helped bring to life Takemichi Hanagaki and the warring mafia groups he is seeking to disband. The manga series first debuted in 2017 from mangaka Ken Wakui and is continuing to tell the time travel epic in the pages of Kodansha’s publications.

Twitter User Manga Mogura shared the teaser that Tokyo Revengers will be revealing a mysterious announcement on October 6th, which might be linked to either the live-action film or the long-awaited confirmation that the series will be making a return to the world of anime with a second season:

If you’re unfamiliar with the series, Tokyo Revengers received an official description from Crunchyroll that reads as such:

“Takemichi Hanagaki is a freelancer that’s reached the absolute pits of despair in his life. He finds out that the only girlfriend he ever had, in middle school, Hinata Tachibana, had been killed by the ruthless Tokyo Manji Gang. The day after hearing about her death, he’s standing on the station platform and ends up being pushed over onto the tracks by a herd of people. He closes his eyes thinking he’s about to die, but when he opens his eyes back up, he somehow had gone back in time 12 years. Now that he’s back living the best days of his life, Takemichi decides to get revenge on his life.”

