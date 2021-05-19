Tokyo Revengers May Already Be Working on Season 2

✖

Tokyo Revengers has become one of the most beloved shows to hit the anime fandom in 2021. A lot of hype has been surrounding the title since day one, and those expectations were met with ease. Of course, this means fans are curious if season two will happen, and a new rumor suggests as much is true.

The line popped up on social media as Twitter users like ChifuyuMatsun0 hit up their followers with a rumor. It seems like the word is that Tokyo Revengers is already working on season two behind the scenes. Obviously, this kind of news is wonderful, but no official word has been given about the hit's future.

(Photo: LIDEN FILMS)

For now, this rumor is nothing more than that, but fans are anticipating such an announcement. The second half of season one is expected to debut this fall, and Tokyo Revengers plans to blow us away with the comeback. It has also been announced that a special anime event for Tokyo Revengers will take place in Japan on December 18, so fans expect the official reveal to happen at this much-anticipated event. The timing would put the season two announcement near Jump Festa, so you might want to pencil down the mentioned date in your schedule.

Want to know more about Tokyo Revengers? You can find its official synopsis below via Amazon:

"Watching the news, Takemichi Hanagaki learns that his girlfriend from way back in middle school, Hinata Tachibana, has died. The only girlfriend he ever had was just killed by a villainous group known as the Tokyo Manji Gang. He lives in a crappy apartment with thin walls, and his six-years-younger boss treats him like an idiot. Plus, he’s a complete and total virgin… At the height of his rock-bottom life, he suddenly time-leaps 12 years back to his middle school days!! To save Hinata, and change the life he spent running away, hopeless part-timer Takemichi must aim for the top of Kanto’s most sinister delinquent gang!!"

