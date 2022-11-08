Tokyo Revengers Controversy Trends Ahead of Series Finale

Tokyo Revengers is on its way out, and of course, all eyes are on the manga now that its endgame is in sight. Kodansha confirmed the manga will wrap things up this month, so Make and Takemichi have a lot to sort out before the final chapter goes live. Of course, fans have their own ideas of how the series should end, and those pitches have taken over social media as of late. But now, it seems a leak has the entire fandom in a tizzy about the manga and its final chapter.

So be warned! There are possible spoilers for Tokyo Revengers below. Read on with caution.

Currently, Tokyo Revengers is expected to drop its final chapter next week, but alleged text spoilers have gone live regarding its ending. We won't go over the controversial text in full, but suffice it to say fans are upset. As you can see below, netizens are questioning the spoilers as many are suggesting the wholesome finale ruins much of what made the gang story special. But for now, fans will have to wait and see how Tokyo Revengers truly closes its final act.

Want to know more about Tokyo Revengers? You can check out the series' official synopsis below for all the details:

"Watching the news, Hanagaki Takemichi learns his junior-high girlfriend Tachibana Hinata has died. A sudden shove sends him 12 years into the past to face the Tokyo Manji Gang that once made his life hell, which is also responsible for Hinata's death in the present. To save Hinata and change the future, Takemichi must rise to the top of Kanto's most sinister delinquent gang! But things aren't so simple when he befriends the gang's leader, Mikey. What turned Mikey from a petulant child to the leader of the most infamous gang in Tokyo?"