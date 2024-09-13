Tomb Raider Gears Up for Its Netflix Premiere With Special Promo

Netflix is getting into the tomb-raiding business with Lara Croft this fall thanks to Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft. Hitting the streaming service on October 11th, the series promises to explore a new time for the adventurer who made a name for herself in the video game world. To help build hype for the streaming service's next animated video game adaptation, Netflix has once again shared a new look at Lara's upcoming animated series. As Netflix continues to see major success in creating video game adaptations, Lara Croft is in good company with her upcoming show.

For those who want to know more about Lara Croft's animated series arriving next month, the story takes place in the video games' universe. Following the recent Tomb Raider revival trilogy, focusing on giving Lara a new story decades following her initial debut on Sony's first PlayStation, gamers were left wondering where Croft would make a comeback. Recently, we here at ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with the series' showrunner, Tasha Huo, and dive deeper into this next chapter.

Tomb Raider's Timeline

Huo discussed how the series was made and how Netflix coordinated with Tomb Raider owners, Crystal Dynamics, regarding forging this story, "We definitely talked with Crystal Dynamics early on and sort of got the blessing to do the in-between phase of Lara's life, which is the phase that really fascinated me after playing the Survivor series. It's such a different Lara than we got in the '90s and beyond. How? How did she become that character? This question became the big one for me in writing the show. It was me trying to figure out how Lara built the huge network that she ended up having, where she could go to the middle of nowhere and somehow have a connection from some random monk in a monastery. How did she get to know that person? You know, I wanted to know that. How did she become funny? It was so cool to be able to build up the Lara that we all fell in love with to start with."

You’ll find out how far she’s come. The trailer for TOMB RAIDER: THE LEGEND OF LARA CROFT drops in ONE WEEK at #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/dnitO3bLmx — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) September 12, 2024

The Future of Tomb Raider

On top of the upcoming anime adaptation hitting Netflix, a live-action series is in the works by creator/actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge for Amazon Video. The upcoming live-action show hasn't revealed when we can expect it to arrive but it was confirmed for a "full pick-up" by Amazon and MGM. On the video game front, an official sequel to the Tomb Raider trilogy hasn't been revealed, though this fact hasn't stopped Lara from appearing in some unexpected avenues. Recently, the Tomb Raider made an appearance as a survivor in Dead By Daylight, dodging slashes from the likes of Freddy Krueger, Michael Meyers, and more. While Dead By Daylight is receiving its own live-action horror film, it's doubtful Ms. Croft will be seen in that.

Netflix & Video Games

On top of creating animated series that draw their stories from the world of video games, the streaming service also currently offers subscribers with the chance to play games. As it stands, Netflix has video games that include Grand Theft Auto 3, Death's Door, Hades, Sonic Mania, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge, and even the Lara Croft-focused video game, Tomb Raider Reloaded.

