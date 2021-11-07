Tonikawa: Over the Moon for You Season 2 Announced

Tonikawa: Over the Moon for You has announced Season 2 is currently in the works! The anime debut for Kenjiro Hata’s original manga series was one of the few anime premieres that held up the 2020 slate of releases during the COVID pandemic era, and fans had been wondering whether or not a second was on the way as a follow up had neither been announced following the end of the first season nor has there been any word on the new season until now. Thankfully, the series has confirmed it will be returning for a second season.

Not only that but a special “new episode” has been announced for the anime as well releasing some time before the second season’s premiere. Unfortunately while there has yet to be a date set for the new episode or Season 2’s release just yet, Crunchyroll has confirmed that they will be streaming the series alongside the new episodes when they debut in Japan. Tonikawa: Over the Moon for You has released an official announcement promo (with some new footage) and key visual for Season 2 for the announcement, and you can check it out below:

https://twitter.com/tonikawa_anime/status/1456911678017134595?s=20

Tonikawa: Over the Moon for You Season 2 will feature a returning staff and studio from the first season with Hiroshi Ikehata directing Season 2 for Seven Arcs, Kazudo Hyodo overseeing series composition, Endo composing the music, and Masakatsu Sasaki serving as character designer. Confirmed returning cast members include the likes of Akari Kito as Tsukasa Yuzaki, Junya Enoki as Nasa Yuzaki, Yu Serizawa as Kaname Arisugawa, Sumire Uesaka as Aya Arisugawa, and Konomi Kohara as Chitose Kaginoji.

Crunchyroll will be streaming Tonikawa: Over the Moon for You Season 2 when it debuts in Japan for fans in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS. They describe the first season (which you can now stream on Crunchyroll to catch up) as such, “Nasa Yuzaki falls in love at first sight after an encounter with the mysterious Tsukasa. When Nasa earnestly confesses his feelings, she replies, ‘I’ll date you, but only if we’re married.’ Nasa and Tsukasa’s cute and precious newlywed life of love is about to begin!”

