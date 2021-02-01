Toonami Announces New Schedule for February 2021

✖

Toonami is a hallmark for anime lovers and has been ever since it got started decades ago. The television block helped make anime the hit it is stateside, and Toonami continues bringing top tier animation to fans across the United States. And now, a new schedule is getting ready to take over the Saturday night block.

Recently, Toonami posted its new schedule that will start this month. February 13 will usher in a new show line-up featuring new and old favorites. In a much-welcome turn of events, Black Clover is rejoining Toonami, so fans can start celebrating... now.

You can check out the full Toonami schedule below:

12:00 am: Dragon Ball Super

12:30: Attack on Titan

1:00: Assassination Classroom

1:30: Fire Force

2:00: Black Clover

2:30: SSSS Gridman

3:00: Naruto Shippuden

3:30: Demon Slayer

As you can see, this Toonami line-up is built solid. Dragon Ball Super and Attack on Titan will get things started right each Saturday following the schedule change. Black Clover will come on shortly after Fire Force while staples such as Naruto wrap the block. The only hit missing here is My Hero Academia, but the series will surely come back to Toonami once its season five premiere date draws closer.

