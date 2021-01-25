Black Clover Teases Intense Yuno Fight with New Preview Stills

✖

Black Clover is teasing one intense fight for Yuno in the next episode with new preview images! The Spade Kingdom arc is now fully underway in the anime series, and while we had seen how Asta and a few other Clover Kingdom knights have grown in their six months of training with the Heart Kingdom, the focus has been shifted to how Yuno has fared during that time as well. But while he might not have seemingly grown physically stronger, the latest string of episodes are shaking things up for him in some dramatic other ways.

After confirming that he's been promoted to the Vice Captain of the Golden Dawn during the six month timeskip, Black Clover's anime has really put Yuno through the ringer with a series of reveals tying him directly to the Spade Kingdom's royal family. As he has to come to grips with this he also has to fight for the Clover Kingdom as Xenon of the Dark Triad has made his move. As for what's to come, new preview images for Episode 161 tease it's going to get even worse for Yuno:

Black clover episode 161 preview images! pic.twitter.com/UZwFf7jgth — BCspoiler ♣️ (@BCspoiler) January 25, 2021

The end of Episode 160 of the series saw Xenon making his way to the Golden Dawn hideout along with several lower ranking fighters that are borrowing his Devil powers. Despite the Golden Dawn being the top ranking squad in the Clover Kingdom, none of them were able to fight off these powerful foes. By the time Yuno got to the scene, there was nothing but blood and destruction and he drove himself into a rage by challenging Xenon head on.

The newest opening theme sequence for the series teased that Yuno would be getting into a fight with Xenon (and showing how he stacked up to Xenon's powerful bone magic), and the next episode of the series will be where this fight begins as the war between the two kingdoms gets into full swing. But what do you think? Curious to see how Yuno will stack up to Xenon's power? Ready for Black Clover's Spade Kingdom arc to really get going with this fight? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!