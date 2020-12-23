Toonami Announces Cowboy Bebop Holiday Marathon

✖

Toonami announced a new Cowboy Bebop marathon for the holiday weekend! Adult Swim's Toonami programming block has had one of the strongest years in a long time, and although it's had a number of shifts due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it's celebrating the holidays like only this block can. In fact rather than celebrate with a marathon of any of the current series running on the block, Toonami will be dipping into its vault for a special marathon running Cowboy Bebop over the upcoming holiday season weekend.

Toonami has officially announced that the Saturday, December 26th airing of the block will be an official Cowboy Bebop marathon from midnight to 3:30AM! Unfortunately, the announcement did not reveal which episodes will be shown during the marathon but it's still going to be quite the huge return for such a fan favorite Toonami mainstay. You can check out the official promo for the announcement as shared through Toonami's Facebook page below (with some fun shout outs to Spike Spiegel sharing a voice actor with T.O.M.):

It's been a big time for Cowboy Bebop as not only is the classic anime series enjoying all sorts of new recognition from fans, but Netflix is currently producing a live-action adaptation of the franchise. While production had been stalled this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and an on-set injury for star John Cho, Netflix had confirmed that production had resumed a few months ago according to new reports.

The current cast for Netflix's live-action Cowboy Bebop series includes John Cho as Spike Spiegel, Mustafa Shakir as Jet Black, Daniella Pineda as Faye Valentine, Alex Hassell as Vicious, Elena Satine as Julia, Geoff Stults as Chalmers, Tamara Tunie as Ana, Mason Alexander Park as Gren, Rachel House as Mao, Ann Truong as Shin, and Hoa Xuande as Lin. It's going to be a big year for the Toonami block as well as they have already announced some big new additions at the start of the new year.

