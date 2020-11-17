Toonami to Run Primal Marathon Thanksgiving Weekend

While Rick And Morty holds the crown for the most popular animated series currently running on Adult Swim, Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal is certainly it's bloodiest and fans can have the opportunity to catch up on the gory adventures of Spear and Fang this Thanksgiving weekend! The series, which follows the partnership of a caveman with a tyrannosaurus rex as they attempt to survive their savage prehistoric world, recently wrapped its second season, making this upcoming marathon the perfect time to jump into the series for those who might have missed these mature tales from the creator of Samurai Jack.

Primal isn't just unique for the levels of violence that it flings at its prehistoric protagonists, but also thanks in part to each episode having next to no dialogue, but rather focusing on the expressions and movements of the characters themselves. The series from Genndy Tartakovsky hasn't been shy about presenting its characters with dire situations, as Spear and Fang found themselves bonded with one another following the gruesome deaths of their respective family members, and it's in this relationship that the series is able to find its heart among the brutal battles that lie within the initial ten episodes.

Toonami shared the new via their Official Facebook Page, letting fans know that they would get five hours of Primal to tell the complete story of Spear and Fang so far, carving their way through their prehistoric world in order to survive as they bond over their fallen families:

To celebrate the first season of Primal coming to HBO Max, we’re running a special Thanksgiving marathon! On November... Posted by Toonami on Monday, November 16, 2020

A third season for Primal has yet to be confirmed by Adult Swim, but considering how popular the series has been, we're crossing our fingers that we'll get a confirmation sooner rather than later. The second season ended with a heart breaking scene, showing how Tartakovsky's series can combine touching scenes amidst the violence that is jam packed in each episode. With Samurai Jack having wrapped its long running story, Genndy Tartakovsky has a great new universe to expand upon should he want to!

Will you be catching this Primal marathon when it lands Thanksgiving weekend? What is your favorite Adult Swim currently running? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Spear and Fang!