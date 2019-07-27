Toonami Debuts First Fire Force Promo

Adult Swim’s Toonami programming block is heating up now more than ever, and the line up of series is only going to get stronger now that one of the hottest new releases of the Summer 2019 anime season is already joining the rest of the block just a few weeks after it began its run in Japan. Like The Promised Neverland before it, Fire Force is joining the major anime in the block with only a few episodes currently under its belt. This makes it a more exciting prospect than ever.

To get Toonami fans better acquainted with Fire Force before its debut as part of the line-up on Saturday, July 27th at 12:00 AM, Toonami has debuted the first promo for the series and it’s a good showcase of why it’s been one of the most talked about series of the Summer 2019 line up so far.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Toonami’s line-up as of July 27th is as follows (in EST):

11:00 PM – Dragon Ball Super

11:30 PM – Attack on Titan

12:00 AM – Fire Force

12:30 AM – Lupin the Third Part V

1:00 AM – Food Wars: Shokugeki no Soma

1:30 AM – Black Clover

2:00 AM – Boruto: Naruto Next Generations

2:30 AM – Naruto: Shippuden

3:00 AM – Mobile Suit Gundam: The Origin

3:30 AM – My Hero Academia

Fire Force officially made its debut on July 5th, and you can currently find it streaming with Funimation and Crunchyroll alongside its run on Saturday evenings as part of Adult Swim’s Toonami block. Fire Force was first created by Atsushi Okubo for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine in 2015, and has since been collected into several volumes. The series follows an elite team of fire manipulators as they and deal with spontaneously combusting people in a alternate take on Tokyo. Kodansha USA has licensed the series for an English language release, and they describe Fire Force as such:

“Terror has paralyzed the clockwork metropolis of Tokyo! Possessed by demons, people have begun to burst into flame, leading to the establishment of a special firefighting team: the Fire Force, ready to roll on a moment’s notice to fight spontaneous combustion anywhere it might break out. The team is about to get a very unique addition: Shinra, a boy who possesses the unique power to run at the speed of a rocket, leaving behind the famous “devil’s footprints” (and destroying his shoes in the process). Can the Fire Force discover the source of this strange phenomenon and put a stop to it? Or will the city burn to ashes first?”