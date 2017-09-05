Toonami Is Expanding & Re-Airing ‘Cowboy Bebop’

Are you ready for more Toonami? Well, that is exactly what fans of the anime block are getting. The late-night program confirmed recently it was expanding its time-block and adding a favorite series back to its line-up.

Toonami’s website updated not too long ago to share its good news. The program will now run from 11:00 p.m. EST to 4:00 a.m. EST. The move will be accompanied by the return of Cowboy Bebop which will air starting at 3:00. The classic series will follow after Outlaw Star and proceed Attack on Titan which airs at 3:30.

For anime fans, the expansion is a welcome change. Back in 2015, the late-night program lost a full hour of content due to low ratings. Toonami has been slowly recruiting viewers back to its block by adding new series and rotating content to keep things fresh. At the end of July, fans learned Toonami gained a 30-minute slot at its start to make the program begin at 11:00.

News: Toonami will be expanding once again from 11-4am, with #CowboyBebop airing at 3, right after #OutlawStar. #AttackOnTitan moves to 3:30 pic.twitter.com/kwuYmqEL8L — Toonami News (@ToonamiNews) August 30, 2017

So, if you’re good with math, you will see Toonami has regained its lost hour back. The program used to end at 3:30, so Toonami just gained the extra minutes needed to recoup its long-lost hour.

You can check out the future schedule for Toonami below:

11:00pm — Dragon Ball Super

11:30pm – Dragon Ball Z Kai

12:00am – JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders

12:30am – Tokyo Ghoul

1:00am – Hunter x Hunter

1:30am – Lupin the 3rd

2:00am – Naruto Shippūden

2:30am – Outlaw Star

3:00am – Cowboy Bebop

3:30am – Attack on Titan Season 2

If you are not familiar with Toonami, then you will become a believer after you sit down and watch the program. The block started back in 1997 and ran in the afternoon and evenings on Cartoon Network. Toonami’s original iteration was created to showcase anime as the medium began growing in the U.S. during the late-1990s. The program was instrumental in establishing anime’s popularity within the west, and Toonami’s first go ran until 2008. Adult Swim relaunched Toonami back in 2012 and has continued to rotate through various anime titles since.