Toonami Developing New Anime With ‘Ghost in the Shell’ Studio

Adult Swim fans were surprised recently to find that the network had produced new seasons of the cult classic FLCL, and the sight of seeing new seasons of such a popular series has gotten fans hoping more surprises would come in the future.

Good thing that Toonami is planning not only new projects with Production I.G. the studio behind Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex and FLCL, but is seeking out other studio collaborations as well.

When asked if there were any future plans with Production I.G. should FLCL second and third seasons do well for the network, Toonami co-creator Jason Demarco on the Toonami Faithful podcast, Adult Swim has a few projects in the works at the moment:

“We’re in development on two or three different series right now. I don’t know if any of them will go anywhere, but we are in active development on an American show and a couple of anime, so we will see…”

When asked to clarify what’s shaping up on the anime front, Demarco elaborated on what Adult Swim is doing to expand its anime catalog:

“We’re going to Japan every couple of months and meeting with every studio, literally we’ve met with almost every studio and talked to them about what they have coming up and what interests they have in collaborating with an American company…Sort of just putting our hat in the ring along with Netflix, Amazon, and everybody that’s trying to lock all those studios down.”

Toonami fans have already seen much of Adult Swim’s efforts to bring back series as both Samurai Jack and FLCL received new projects after such a long absence. Now that fans know Adult Swim is dedicated to bring more anime series, perhaps there is still a chance for many other anime revivals in the future.

FLCL Progressive is currently slated to officially air June 2 at midnight EST on Adult Swim, with FLCL: Alternative premiering later this September. Adult Swim describes FLCL Progressive as such:

“FLCL Progressive tells the story of 14-year-old Hidomi, her classmate Ide, and two otherworldly beings, “Jinyu” and “Haruha Raharu,” who are determined to unlock their hidden potential. Mixed up in this is an all-powerful force known as “ATOMSK,” a gorgeous vintage car… and a certain Vespa Scooter.”

The English dub cast for the series includes Kari Wahlgren as Haruha Raharu, Allegra Clark as Jinyu, Xanthe Hunyh as Hidomi, Robbie Daymond as Ide, Jon Allen as Mori, Yuri Lowenthal as Marco, Christine Marie Cabanos as Aiko, Julie Ann Taylor as Hinae, Jason Griffith as Marurao, J. David Brimmer as Eye Patch, and Steve Kramer as Tonkichi. Adult Swim will also be streaming the Japanese language version of the series on their website with English subtitles.

The staff for the series includes directors Kazuto Arai, Toshihisa Kaiya, Yuki Ogawa, Yoshihide Ibata, Kei Suezawa, and Hiroshi Ikehata with Katsuyuki Motohiro serving as Chief Director for Production I.G. Hideto Iwai will write the script for the series, Yoshiyuki Sadamoto and Chikashi Kubota are handling character design, Taeko Hamauzu will serve as editor, R.O.N. is composing the music for the series, Noriko Arisawa is overseeing the color design, and famous band from the first series the pillows are returning for the series’ opening theme “spiky seeds.”

via Toonami Faithful