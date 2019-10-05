Toonami Announces Major October Schedule Changes

Adult Swim’s Toonami programming block has had an incredible year, so it’s looking to close out 2019 in just as strong of a place as it started. With major series like Dragon Ball Super ending their run of new episodes, there will be some holes to fill from series with equally as much fan anticipation and conversation surrounding them. This includes the premieres of series like Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, and new seasons for series like One-Punch Man and JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure. This includes the already running series like Dr. Stone and Fire Force, so it’s shaping up to be a big month for the block.

With these big series joining the line-up, the schedule is going to go through some major shifts and shake ups for fans to keep their eyes on. And by the end of October, Toonami‘s going to look plenty different. The first shake-up is coming on October 12th with the debuts of Demon Slayer and One-Punch Man Season 2:

The Toonami line-up for Saturday, October 12th (in EST) is as follows (via Toonami’s Facebook page):

11:00 PM – Dragon Ball Super

11:30 PM – One-Punch Man Season 2

12:00 AM – Dr. Stone

12:30 AM – Fire Force

1:00 AM – Food Wars!

1:30 AM – Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

2:00 AM – Black Clover

2:30 AM – Boruto: Naruto Next Generations

3:00 AM – Naruto: Shippuden

3:30 AM – Lupin the 3rd Part 5

4:00 AM – My Hero Academia

But that’s not all as October 26th will feature the premiere of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind. The schedule will largely stay the same, but Boruto: Naruto Next Generations will be “taking a breather for awhile” according to the official statement from Toonami. Golden Wind will instead be airing in its 2:30 AM time slot. This is a surprising schedule for fans of both Boruto, who had been watching the dub thus far, and JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, who were hoping Golden Wind would be around the midnight timeslot like the previous seasons.

Much of the complaints also zone in on the fact that Dragon Ball Super is remaining on the block after its final episode airs, but the schedule’s still most likely being tweaked. Like many new additions, the schedule will adjust and shift as audience reactions and ratings numbers come in. This also demonstrates the higher amount of competitiveness from Toonami’s current line-up as many of the series can be considered “high profile” and needing of the top time slots.

What are you excited to see on Toonami this October? Are you going to miss Boruto: Naruto Next Generations? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talke to me directly about all things anime and TV @Valdezology on Twitter!