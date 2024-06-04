Toonami Rewind Is Only the Start of the Block's Comeback

Adult Swim recently brought back Toonami to weekdays for a new classic anime block, and it turns out that this is really only the beginning of a much bigger plan should this classic block find success! Adult Swim expanded its schedule last year with two more hours before its usual evening animated programming, and with these extra two hours brought back Cartoon Network classics with the Checkered Past block. This nostalgic block ended up being such a hit for Adult Swim that fans saw even more shows rotated into this schedule, and now it's sparked a whole new effort with the now airing Toonami Rewind.

Toonami Rewind is a new classic anime block airing on Adult Swim, and as revealed by the co-creator behind the original Toonami, Jason DeMarco, on social media (as spotted by Swimpedia on X), it was the network's idea to start the classic block in the first place because Toonami's been so successful on Saturdays. Confirming when a fan asked about its future, DeMarco also noted that there are plans in place to bring more shows into the block if Toonami Rewind does well (much like seen with Checkered Past).

What Is The Toonami Rewind Schedule?

Toonami Rewind will be airing with Adult Swim on Fridays, from 5-7:00PM in the place of Checkered Past (which is now airing on Mondays through Thursdays instead). It's yet to be revealed what kinds of other classic Toonami shows could be added to Toonami Rewind in the future, but there are many series that fans attribute to the block over its various generations. If any of those classics come to Toonami Rewind in the future, then we're in for a potentially huge block that fans will need to keep an eye out for. The current line up for the classic anime block breaks down as such:

5:00PM – Sailor Moon

5:30PM – Dragon Ball Z Kai

6:00PM – Dragon Ball Z Kai

6:30PM – Naruto

The great thing about Toonami Rewind is that it doesn't replace the current Toonami block, which is currently airing on Saturday evenings. The current Toonami schedule breaks down as such: