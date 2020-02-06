Toonami Delays New My Hero Academia Episode in Schedule Shift

Toonami entered the new year swinging with some top-tier shows. As the late-night anime block continues to expand, fans were eager to see what Toonami would bring to cable in 2020. Now, it seems things are shaking up with the schedule, and it is all thanks to a certain show.

After all, every hero needs a break from time to time, and My Hero Academia chose to give its Pro Heroes a special vacation this month.

Not long ago, Toonami fans updated audiences about a brief schedule change it’ll undergo this month. On February 22, fans will not be able to watch My Hero Academia as expected. The show has been removed from the schedule that week, but it will return the following.

You can check out the two schedules below to compare:

February 22:

Dr. Stone, Sword Art Online, Demon Slayer, Food Wars, Black Clover, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Naruto: Shippuden, The Promised Neverland, Attack on Titan

February 29:

My Hero Academia, Sword Art Online, Demon Slayer, Food Wars, Black Clover, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Naruto: Shippuden

BREAKING NEWS: Schedule updates for #Toonami. #MyHeroAcademia takes a break for a week on February 22 and returns on February 29. We are reaching out to find out more information. pic.twitter.com/wo40O8MG2s — Toonami News (@ToonamiNews) February 6, 2020

Looking at these two schedules, you can see the earlier date has more shows lined up. Doctor Stone, The Promised Neverland, and Attack on Titan will not be aired the following week. This means the program is cut an entire hour on February 29, so fans are waiting for an official update on Toonami and its time block for now.

Of course, fans have taken a moment to speculate over the week-long hiatus. Since Toonami airs the English dubbed versions of these shows, the issue could come down to a production issue on the recording side. Funimation did confirm earlier this year it would have to delay its SimulDub of My Hero Academia‘s fourth season, so it could be that Toonami has simply caught up to the setback.

What do you make of this schedule shift? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!