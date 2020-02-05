My Hero Academia Drops Important Hawks Detail in New Chapter

Of the many heroes and villains that have been introduced as a part of the cast of My Hero Academia, perhaps none are as interesting as the number two hero, Hawks. The winged hero isn't interesting because of his quirk, as his wings are fairly run of the mill when it comes to superheroes, but his origin story as well as his current operation are definitely compelling. Hawks, as you know, is currently working within the ranks of the Paranormal Liberation Front to assist in feeding the heroes information in hopes of bringing down the insanely powerful super villain group. Now, in the most recent chapter of the manga, a new detail has us wondering "where is Hawks?".

Warning! We'll be diving into some serious spoiler territory for chapter 259 of My Hero Academia, so if you want to go into these events fresh, steer clear of this article!

With the siege on the Paranormal Liberation Front beginning to form, the heroes are assembling en masse in an attempt to take down Shigaraki and his band of villains that are tens of thousands of members strong. As Endeavor proceeds to put into motion one of the most important parts of the assault, the take down of Dr. Ujiko, he questions just where Hawks is during this essential stage.

Hawks currently is not a part of the attack against the Front, with Endeavor being informed that his location is "classified", leading us to believe that he is either continuing his role as a mole within the super villain group, or perhaps will attempt to assassinate a high up member of the villainous organization. Having been trained from birth to be a hero, Hawks has always been more than willing to sacrifice himself for the cause, proving this recently by risking life and limb time and time again by acting as a villain himself.

With the final assault seemingly under way, it should be interesting to see just where Hawks' final allegiances lie or if he is able to finish out this story arc with his life. Needless to say, this is going to be one of the biggest challenges that Class 1-A has ever faced during their short careers.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi for Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump in 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he's eventually scouted by the world's best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes.