‘Toradora’ Reveals New Artwork for 10th Anniversary

Many anime classics are celebrating landmark anniversaries in 2018, and one of the biggest romantic comedies, Toradora! is celebrating its tenth anniversary this year with a special blu-ray release.

It is such a big occasion that the blu-ray box set release features a brand new illustrations featuring the three main girls at the center of the series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new illustration features, from left to right, Ami Kawashima, Taiga Aisaka, and Minori Kushieda, in a fresh new light as the series prepares to release a new home video set in Japan. Toradora! will be releasing a seven disc Blu-ray box set later this year with the entirety of the anime series, the OVA, and the series’ Best Album soundtrack.

Releasing October 24 in Japan, the set will run fans 18,500 yen and interested fans can find out more about the release at the official website (which you can find here). Buying from certain retailers have different rewards such as towels and other merchandise.

Beginning as a series of light novels by Yuyuko Takemiya, with illustrations provided by Yasu, for Dengeki Bunko in 2006, Toradora! follows Ryuji, a young boy just trying to live a peaceful and gentle high school life but his appearance makes him seem like a delinquent that should be feared. He has a crush on a girl named Minori, but her best friend Taiga is one of the most violent students in his school.

When the two realize they have crushes on each other’s best friends (and the fact that they now live close to one another), the two decide to work together to accomplish their romance goals. Toradora! is still revered as one of the best romance stories in anime ever since its initial run, and it is because this series has well designed characters and backs them up with even more well-written character details and flaws.

Toradora! is just one of many anime series celebrating a major anniversary this year. Other major series turning ten this year include Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion, Spice and Wolf, Soul Eater, and A Certain Magical Index. Most of these series are coming back with revival projects, and although Toradora! is a complete series without need for a sequel, fans most likely would not mind seeing a new adventure with their old favorites.