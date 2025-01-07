Tougen Anki Anime Sets Summer Premiere With New Trailer & Poster

Play video

Tougen Anki will be making its anime debut later this Summer, and it’s hyping fans over what to expect with a new trailer and poster showing off the new anime in motion. Tougen Anki: Dark Demon of Paradise was first created by Yura Urushibara for Akita Shoten’s Weekly Shonen Champion magazine in 2020, but now it’s about to reach a whole new world of fans as it’s set to make its anime debut. Previously announced to release some time in 2025, the newest update revealed for the Tougen Anki anime adaptation has now confirmed it’s going to be release some time in July as part of the Summer 2025 anime schedule.

With Tougen Anki now scheduled for a release some time in July, the anime has also revealed a huge update as to who is going to be bringing this new series to life. Distributed by REMOW, this new anime has revealed its central staff, cast and more. To celebrate these new announcements, Tougen Anki has dropped the best look at the upcoming anime yet with a new trailer you can check out in the video above. You can also check out the newest poster for Tougen Anki below as well.

What to Know for the Tougen Anki Anime

Scheduled for a release some time this July as part of the Summer 2025 anime schedule, Tougen Anki will be directed by Ato Nonoka for Studio Hibari. Yukie Sugawara will be handling the scripts, Ryoko Amisaki will be overseeing the character designs, Yumika Okazaki will be handing editing duties and Kohta Yamamoto will be composing the music with Pony Canyon overseeing the music production. Previously announced members of the voice cast include Kazuki Ura as Shiki Ichinose, Hiroshi Kamiya as Naito Mudano, and Kotaro Nishiyama as Jin Kougasaki.

They will be joined by a new group of cast additions announced with this latest update as well with the likes of Manaka Iwami as Homare Byobugaura, Shogo Sakata as Ikari Yaoroshi, Natsuki Hanae as Juji Yusurube, Kaito Miura as Rokuro Kiriyama, Aimi as Kuina Sazanami. As the anime prepares for its launch later this Summer, potential international release plans have yet to be announced as of the time of this publication. But considering the trailer release includes English subtitles, a launch outside of Japan seems highly likely in the cards for this one.

What Is Tougen Anki?

As for what to expect from the new Tougen Anki anime, REMOW teases the series as such, “‘You inherit the blood of an Oni (demon)…’The bloodlines of ‘Oni’ and ‘Momotaro’ have been passed down among certain humans for generations. Long ago, the Oni, aware of their own ferocity, lived in seclusion. However, their peace was shattered by an invasion led by Momotaro. Over thousands of years, these two factions formed the ‘Momotaro Agency’ and the ‘Oni Agency,’ respectively, and have been locked in conflict ever since.”

The synopsis continues with, “The protagonist, Shiki Ichinose, suddenly learns of his Oni lineage following an unexpected attack by Momotaro. This revelation sets Shiki on a path to discover the destiny that lies within his blood — a meeting with the Oni dwelling within him. — A new generation of dark heroics begins here in this tale of demons!”

As for the original manga release, fans can get started as Yen Press has licensed Yura Urushibara’s Tougen Anki: Dark Demon of Paradise for an English language release and the first volume is now available on shelves as of last year. There’s plenty of time to catch up before the new anime hits and finds a whole new audience.