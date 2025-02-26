Wholesome Post-Apocalyptic Series Drops Anime Teaser & Release Window

Play video

Aniplex has shared a new teaser trailer and promo image for its upcoming anime adaptation of Touring After the Apocalypse. The new show is made in conjunction with animation studio Nexus and is set to premiere sometime in 2025. Touring After the Apocalypse stars two teenage girls who find themselves alone in a desolate Japan. Civilization has collapsed with Japan’s cities filled with destroyed buildings and vegetation covering the surface. The girls are still wearing their school uniforms and decided to take the end of the world as a prime opportunity to go sightseeing across the country. The teenagers plan to visit Japan’s most popular tourist locations, including the Hakone hot springs and the Tokyo Big Sight.

The teaser only gives watchers brief glimpses of the anime, showcasing the destruction and nature taking over Japan. The two leads ride a motorcycle across the different locales, enjoying the scenery. Even though Touring After the Apocalypse takes place after the end of civilization, it appears the anime will be more of a calm, slice-of-life type of series. Aniplex has confirmed the two leads will be voiced by Konomi Inagaki and Miyu Tomita.

Why Are Post-Apocalyptic Anime So Popular

The post-apocalypse is a common setting within the anime medium. Many iconic anime series feature humanity building back up after a catalytic event, with many shows dealing with the fallout of the end of the world. A post-apocalyptic setting offers many compelling scenarios, forcing viewers to think about what humans will do once civilization has fallen. Whereas many anime series like Attack on Titan focus on the more dire aspects of the post-apocalypse, there are other series that use the setting to convey a more chill atmosphere.

Touring After the Apocalypse appears to be more akin to Girls’ Last Tour, another post-apocalypse anime about two girls traveling across the ruins of humanity. Despite the dark premise, Girls’ Last Tour is more of a slice-of-life anime, focusing more on the characters’ lives as they navigate through the world’s destruction. While the series is undeniably melancholy, the series also has a lot of hope in despair. Touring After the Apocalypse similarly doesn’t seem to want to center too much on the dreadful situation the leads are in, instead focusing on the “fun” aspects of being in a post-apocalyptic setting. Even though it is unknown how dark Touring After the Apocalypse will end up being, anime fans will at least see some adorable girls having fun exploring all the biggest tourist spots in Japan without the need to wait in line.

