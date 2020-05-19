Exclusive Tower of God Clip Teases Episode 8's Dangerous Game

✖

Tower of God is welcoming a new episode this week, and ComicBook.com has a first-look at the entry for you. Crunchyroll and Webtoon will present episode eight of the hit series before long, and it will have some battles to work through. After all, a game of tag has begun which no one saw coming, and it will determine the placement of several heroes who wish to climb the tower.

The exclusive Tower of God clip above details about a minute of episode eight, and it finds a group from Team A fighting for their spot. At the end of episode seven, anyone who failed their classes is forced to play a game of tag as their final placement test.

Of course, that means things are about to get hairy for Bam, Khun, and the whole gang. The only person who doesn't have to play tag is Rak, so the competition for placement will be fierce. You can see that much from the clip above, so our heroes will have their work cut out for them this week.

For those curious about this new episode, you can read Tower of God's synopsis for the entry below:

"Team A is awed by the overwhelming power of the Ranker. As the Regulars are attacked one after another in the dark, will Anaak make it to the exit? What is Khun's next plan?"

Created in 2010, Line Webtoon brought SIU's Tower of God to fans for the first time. The series follows a boy named Twenty-Fifth Bam who lives isolated in a cave under a mystery tower. When his friend Rachel goes missing, Bam sneaks into the Tower to learn where she has gone, and he must prove himself worthy of answers by climbing each level of the deadly structure

