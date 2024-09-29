Tower of God Previews New Stray Kid Song With Latest Promo: Watch

Tower of God is working through season two, and it has just stumbled upon a new arc. The Workshop Battle is about to begin, and the arc is coming complete with a special theme song. The team behind Stray Kids locked in a deal to create a Tower of God theme song, and the OP suits the anime perfectly.

As you can see below, the new Tower of God theme song is titled "Night", and it has posted a solid opening to celebrate. The track begins slowly enough as Tower of God walks fans into the Workshop Battle arc, but the music ramps up from there. In true Stray Kids fashion, the single's chorus is accompanied by deep vocals and an addictive guitar riff. So if you are a fan of the K-pop group, "Night" better join your Spotify queue ASAP.

Tower of God Teams Up with Stray Kids

Of course, this anime collab is not the first Stray Kids has done. The K-pop group worked on Tower of God season one if you will recall. The single "TOP" was a hit upon its release, and now Stray Kids is following up with "Night". And thanks to K-pop's global growth over the past decade, other artists and groups have delved into the world of anime.

Way back in the day, TVXQ started the trend by doing the 10th and 11th opening theme songs for One Piece. Since then, other acts like TXT have teamed up with anime titles as the boy group performed the 12th opening for Black Clover. From Ateez to BoA and Kim Jaejoong, the K-pop industry has made his interest in anime known. So as anime continues to grow globally alongside K-pop, you can expect even more crossovers between the two industries.

What's Next for Tower of God?

With Tower of God season two exploring a new arc, all eyes are on the anime's recent return. The show made its debut in April 2020 and earned solid reviews thanks to Telecom Animation Film. Sadly, Tower of God season two has not reached the same heights as season one; The anime has been panned online thanks to its static animation and lackluster character designs. As season two heads into the Workshop Battle arc, fans are hoping the anime can turn itself around but netizens are understandably wary of what's to come.

Of course, Tower of God is still thriving in print, and we have SIU to thank. The hit webtoon got its start in June 2010, and Tower of God is still being published. Touted as one of South Korea's biggest webtoons, Tower of God has thrilled fans for more than a decade with its fantasy action. So if you want to check out Bam's adventures, you can find the Tower of God manhwa on WEBTOON right now.

