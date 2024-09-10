Stray Kids, One of K-pop's Top Groups, Is Ready to Return to Anime

K-Pop might not have an anime representative in terms of the music receiving a series focusing on the industry itself but bands and performers under the musical genre are inching their way more into the anime world. In the recent past, we've seen theme songs for anime series such as Black Clover, Solo Leveling, Fairy Tail, and One Piece. Beginning this fall, one of the biggest K-Pop bands is set to return to an anime series that helped the boy band get their start as The Stray Kids return to Tower of God for its second season.

For those who might not have had the chance to check out Tower of God as of yet, the first season and the current episodes of season two are available to stream on Crunchyroll. The story itself focuses on anime participants attempting to scale a tower that will grant them their wildest desires should they make their way to the top. Season two has shaken things up quite a bit as it moved away from season one's main protagonist, Bam, and now follows newcomer Ja Wangnan as he meets a new potential ally in Viole.

The Stray Kids' Anime Comeback

Beginning on October 6th, the Stray Kids will attach two new songs to Tower of God's second season. The first is a new opening theme titled "TOP" and the second is a new ending theme titled "SLUMP". The songs will accompany a new arc titled "The Workshop Battle" which will take things up a notch for the tower's inhabitants.

Tower of God is part of a new generation of anime that are based on South Korean "manwha" stories rather than Japanese manga. So far, manwha has seen major success in the anime world thanks to entries including Noblesse, Looking, The God of High School, and perhaps most famously, Solo Leveling.

Stray Kids Comments on The Band's Anime Return

On the official website for Tower of God, the K-Pop band was more than willing to share their thoughts about creating the new opening and ending theme for season two. Here's what the band had to say, "After four years and a half since Season 1 of "Tower of God," Stray Kids will be singing the OP/ED of this series once again! We are truly honored to be chosen to sing for this series for the second time. Both the OP and the ED are new songs we created, thinking about Bam and the other characters so that these songs can coexist within the world of "Tower of God: WORKSHOP BATTLE" We hope that our songs will help you enjoy "Tower of God: WORKSHOP BATTLE" even more!"

If you want more background on the Stray Kids themselves, the K-Pop band first assembled its eight members in 2018. Since their premiere date, the boy band has won some major awards, including for "Top K-Pop Album" at 2023's BBMAs, "Best K-Pop Band" at the 2023 Video Music Awards, and "Group of The Year" at the 2024 People's Choice Awards. On top of these awards, the Stray Kids have seen their five albums smash onto the Billboard 200 Chart, all taking the number one spot following their respective debuts. Anime or otherwise, the K-Pop band has cemented itself as a major part of the music scene.

