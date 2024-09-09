Tower of God Season 2 Teaser Shares First Look at Workshop Battle Arc: Watch

Tower of God is back, and season two is ready to set up its next arc. Back in July, fans tuned in as The Answer Studio took over work on the series, and the expectations for Tower of God were high. Now, all eyes are on the season's new storyline, and we have the Workshop Battle arc to thank. A new teaser for the story is live, and it shows Twenty-Fifth Bam in a tight spot.

As you can see below, the new teaser for Tower of God is live, and is shares the release date for the Workshop Battle arc. The new storyline will kick off on October 6 over on Crunchyroll. And to hype the upcoming arc, Tower of God shared some new cast additions. Kenjiro Abekawa will play Beniamino Cassano in season two while Konomi Inagaki brings Xiaxia to life.

Stray Kids to perform OP/ED themes for Tower of God Workshop Battle!



Tower of God – Workshop Battle



Stray Kids to perform OP/ED themes for Tower of God Workshop Battle!

Tower of God – Workshop Battle

Streaming begins on Sunday, October 6th on Crunchyroll!

What Is the Workshop Battle Arc?

For those curious about Tower of God's upcoming arc, it dates back to 2012 in the webtoon. The comic's second volume began the Workshop Battle arc with a prologue focused on Emile. This prologue follows Emile as they meet tons of strange characters in the wake of an ever stranger text. Late one night, Emile gets a text message that reads, "Twenty-Fifth Night is alive."

As you can imagine, the news of Bam's status has everyone buzzing, and this prologue leads way into the second main arc in Tower of God. The Workshop Battle arc consists of 14 storylines, and each one focuses on the fabled Workshop Battle that is held every five years on Floor 30. This new arc also brings characters like Jyu Viole Grace center stage. Plus with Emile's mysterious text in mind, Khun Aguero Agnis begins investigating whether or not Bam is alive as suggested.

Tower of God Season 2 Has Hit a Rough Patch

Currently, Tower of God season two is making its way towards this Workshop Battle arc, but fans are admittedly lackluster about its arrival. The issue comes down to the quality of season two as a whole. Tower of God made its season one premiere in 2020, and the show was a solid hit. Despite some pacing issues, Telecom Animation Film and Sola Entertainment did one hell of a job adapting SIU's hit Korean webtoon. Director Takashi Sano slipped in some solid sakuage as season one went on, but sadly, this same effort hasn't been seen in season two.

The main problem comes from Tower of God's change in production. The anime is no longer heralded by Telecom Film Animation or Sola Entertainment; Rather, The Answer Studio is overseeing the anime, and director Akira Suzuki has stepped in for season two. Despite solid material from the webtoon, Tower of God season two has been a slog for netizens. From its static animation to its incredibly flat character designs, the comeback has been a disaster. And given what we have seen from season two, fans don't have much hope for Tower of God's next arc.

Of course, the anime is not the only way you can follow Bam and his journey. SIU brought Tower of God to life way back in 2010, and the comic is still going strong. WEBTOON handles the story's release in English if you want to see how SIU first approached Bam. And hopefully, Tower of God season two will get its act together for the Workshop Battle arc.

What do you think about this latest peek at Tower of God season two? Are you enjoying the anime's comeback? Give me a shout at @meganwpeters with your take! You can also let us know what you think over on X (Twitter) and Instagram.