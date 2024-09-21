Transformers One Explains How the Autobots Turned Into Transformers

Transformers One took the opportunity to not only reveal how Optimus Prime and Megatron became the respective leaders of the Autobots and the Decepticons, but the prequel film also revealed how Orion Pax and D-16 went from simple mining 'bots to full-fledges Transformers. The two future enemies are joined in their initial outing by future Autobots, Elita-1 and Bumblebee, giving them the backup they need to learn what is really going on in Cybertron. Orion and D-16 come to receive their abilities by learning a horrible truth about Cybertron, the Primes, and Sentinel Prime, creating a monkey's paw scenario that changes the future forever.

Warning. If you have yet to watch Transformers One, our article will dive into some serious spoiler territory for the recently released prequel film. After gaining notoriety for winning the Iacon 5000 race, D-16 and Orion are sent to the lower depths of Cybertron and meet the future Bumblebee (B-127). The trio discovers a message from one of the biggest Primes, Alpha Trion, who reveals where he currently lies. Once the three, who are joined by Elita-1, come to discover Trion's dormant body, they manage to bring him back to life and learn what really happened to the Primes. Needless to say, the truth is far more insidious than the film's stars were expecting.

The True Origin of Cybertron

As Alpha Trion explains, Sentinel Prime has betrayed the Primes, destroying nearly all of them while throwing his lot in with the Quintessons. Stealing the Transformer Cogs from numerous Cybertronians, Sentinel would cast 'bots like D-16 and Orion Pax into the mines to forge for Energon, looking to give it directly to the Quintessons. In revealing these secrets, Alpha Trion uses the cogs from the fallen Primes to grant Orion, B-127, D-16, and Elita-1 the power to transform for the first time, though their problems were far from over.

As we witness in the film's runtime, Sentinel Prime's lackeys strike at just the right time, sending the movie's stars on the run and capturing Alpha Trion. Unfortunately for the remaining Prime, Sentinel isn't keen on keeping the witness to his crimes alive, eliminating Trion from the board permanently. Luckily, Alpha's message is one that the quartet aim to spread and with their new transforming powers in place, bring the war to Sentinel.

How Everyone Becomes Transformers

Sentinel's betrayal cuts D-16 to his core, setting the stage for him to become the villainous Megatron as he looks to build an army and make sure that Cybertron never falls for this deception again. In gathering the likes of Starscream, Shockwave, Soundwave, and more, Megatron tears apart Sentinel Prime with his bare hands. While the "High Guard" already had the ability to transform, many of the Autobots did not.

Once Orion Pax becomes Optimus Prime, he is granted the Matrix of Leadership. Through this new power, Optimus gives all Cybertronians the ability to transform, setting the stage for the war that Transformers fans would come to know. During the brief sequence, we are able to see familiar faces like Ironhide, Jazz, and Wheeljack receiving their cogs for the first time, proving that the creators of Transformers One were more than willing to dive into the franchise's past to forge its future.

Want to stay up to date on all things Transformers? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on the Autobots and Decepticons and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.