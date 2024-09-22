How Transformers One Changes the Canon of Megatron and Decepticons

Transformers One has made some changes to the origin behind Megatron and the Decepticons in the new animated feature film, and with it has opened up a whole new kind of story for fans in the future. Transformers One has introduced fans to a whole new take on Optimus Prime and Megatron as the new film goes all the way back to the beginning of Cybertron to before the war between the Autobots and the Decepticons. Revealing how the two leaders eventually grew to command their respective factions, Transformers One offers some new character drama that will certainly spark bigger conflicts to come.

Transformers One showcased the origin story for Orion Pax and D-16, who were the robots that would eventually become the Optimus Prime and Megatron fans are familiar with later. While versions of the duo's origins had the two knowing each other before they gain their ability to transform and eventually go to war, the core differences here in the film are sparked by how they differently react to the foundation of their beliefs are shaken by some critical reveals. In Megatron's case, he response full of rage and pain is ultimately what leads to the fracturing of the Decepticons.

(Photo: Megatron in Transformers One - Paramount Pictures)

How Megatron Becomes Megatron in Transformers One

Transformers One introduces Orion Pax and D-16, two mining robots who continue to go into the depths of Cybertron to mine Energon. They believe they are helping out the rest of their planet by doing so, but soon the truth is revealed. Their hero and leader, Sentinel Prime, has been telling them all this time that he has been searching the surface of the planet for the mysterious Matrix of Leadership to restore Energon to their planet. But that's only half the story. It's actually revealed that he has formed a deal with Cybertron's enemies, the Quintessons.

When Orion and D-16 discover this news, they react to the betrayal in two key ways. Orion wants to work to unveil Sentinel Prime's treachery to the rest of the planet, and punish him as society sees fit. But D-16 instead wants to kill Sentinel Prime for not only lying to them, but essentially wasting their lives as they have been living faithfully to this lie ever since they were born. As the two gain the ability to transform, D-16 starts to act more aggressively as his newly acquired power only fuels his revenge even further.

How the Decepticons are Formed in Transformers One

When D-16 is successful in killing Sentinel Prime, he takes Sentinel's gear (which once belonged to D-16's hero, Megatronus Prime) and then fully becomes Megatron. Seeking to then destroy the entire place, he and the rest of the Transformers who agree with him (the Primes' former High Guard, that had also been betrayed by the Primes) start attacking everyone and everything. But Orion Pax is then awarded the Matrix of Leadership and officially becomes Optimus Prime. And the two fight.

With Megatron defeated, Optimus then exiles him along with the rest of the High Guard. This leaves Megatron angrier than ever. Deciding to then name their group the Decepticons to represent the fact that they won't believe anyone's lies anymore, Megatron declares war on the rest of the planet. While Optimus and Megatron have had relationships in different iterations of their origin, Transformers One makes them former best friends who break apart when their lives are changed. It's a much different take on their respective origins than seen in other Transformers media, and it's all the more heartbreaking as a result when seeing how far Megatron falls within his rage.