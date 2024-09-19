Transformers One Ending Explained

Transformers One has taken Autobot and Decepticon fans back to the past. Instead of creating an animated film that focuses on the Cybertronians' fight on the planet Earth, viewers are able to see how Orion Pax and D-16 became the robots known as Optimus Prime and Megatron. The ending of this prequel film might place a definitive conclusion to the conflict that is a part of Transformers One's storyline but it sets the stage for the future that we all come to know. Luckily, we are more than happy to break down the ending of the film that many are considering one of the best Transformers films ever made.

Warning. If you don't want to be spoiled on the events of Transformers One, be forewarned that we'll be diving into serious spoiler for both the film and its wild ending. Orion and D-16 start Transformers One as simple mining robots but eventually become the characters that Cybertron fans have come to know over the years thanks to the film's events. The future Megatron feels betrayed thanks to the actions of Sentinel Prime, the current leader of Cybertron and a turncoat working on behalf of the Quintessons.

The End is The Beginning

Once D-16 kills Sentinel Prime by literally ripping him in half with his bare hands, he has no qualms with dropping Orion down a nearby chasm, fully becoming the villain that fans have come to know. Luckily, Pax is saved thanks to the Matrix of Leadership and is given the moniker, Optimus Prime. Fighting one another for the future of Cybertron, Optimus is able to defeat Megatron and banishes him from the city. Unfortunately, this moment is the impetus for the creation of the Decepticons.

The film previously introduced the group known as the "High Guard", the highest Transformers in the land previously who were exiled by Sentinel Prime. Consisting of the likes of Starscream, Shockwave, Soundwave, and many other future Decepticons, D-16 would become their leader and the banishment sees Megatron taking his new army to parts unknown. Luckily, this fact doesn't stop Optimus from putting together an army of his own.

(Photo: Paramount)

The Birth of The Autobots

Following Megatron's defeat, Optimus offers both Elita-1 and Bumblebee the chance to work by his side to create a better Cybertron. On top of creating the Autobots, Optimus uses the Matrix to give all Cybertronians the power to transform, an ability that was stripped from the robots thanks to Sentinel Prime in secret. During a final montage, Prime delivers a monologue directed at the Quintessons, stating that the Autobots and himself are now there to fight for their planet.

Of course, as is to be expected, Transformers One has a mid-credits and post-credits scene to help hint at Cybertron's future. The mid-credits scene is more of a humorous one as Bumblebee chats with his "friends" featured earlier in the film, aka lifeless 'bots who were the only friends the yellow-plated Transformer had originally. The post-credits scene is far more serious and has major implications for the franchise's future. Using the symbol of Megatronus Prime, Megatron brands the High Guard as his Decepticons, creating the villainous army while commanding them to "rise up". While a sequel hasn't been confirmed for Transformers One as of the writing of this article, the film sets the stage for a wild Cybertronian future.

