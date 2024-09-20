Transformers One Finally Shares the Origins of Decepticon Logo

Transformers One is here and the prequel film is unleashing plenty of Cybertronian secrets in its runtime. Focusing on the previous friendship of Orion Pax and D-16, the future Optimus Prime and Megatron, the movie highlights not only how these friends become bitter enemies but the birth of the Autobots and Decepticons alike. A major element of the film is the birth of the villains robots that remain legendary in the world of pop culture to this day and how the army's logo came to be. Now, we here at ComicBook.com figured now was the perfect time to explain how the Decepticons' logo emerged and its shocking ties to the Primes.

Of all the Primes that protected Cybertron in the past, perhaps none were more powerful than Megatronus Prime, a Transformer whose power was something to revere. D-16 favored this Prime above all the others, hoping to follow in his giant footsteps. In the early moments of the film, Orion gives D-16 the logo of Megatronus, which just so happens to be the symbol of the future Decepticons. While Pax merely hands his friend a sticker of the symbol, the logo itself plays a heavy and significant role in the acts to follow.

(Photo: Paramount)

The Decepticons' Logo Plays Big in Transformers One

While D-16 might become the Decepticon leader known as Megatron, he is not the "big bad" of the prequel film. Sentinel Prime, the current head of Cybertron and a robot that many see as the planet's "savior", is in fact the villain of the picture, working in the background to aid the nefarious race known as the Quintessons. Taking the ability to transform from the vast majority of the planet's robots, D-16 was beyond betrayed to learn of Sentinel's true intentions.

When D-16 comes face-to-face with Sentinel Prime, following the revelation that Sentinel had killed the Primes, the antagonist carved Megatronus Prime's logo into the grey robot. While the etching might have been seen originally as a punishment, the future Megatron would go on to see it as a badge of honor. In getting his revenge on Sentinel, Megatron would tear apart the villain with his bare hands, proving just how dark the prequel film could be.

(Photo: Paramount)

The Deceptions' Future

Earlier in the film, D-16 and Orion Pax ran into a collection of Transformers known as the "High Guard". This army was made up of robots such as Starscream, Shockwave, Soundwave, and other future Decepticons who were more than willing to join D-16's cause when he took up the moniker of Megatron. In the film's post-credit scene, Transformers fans witness the official birth of the Decepticons, setting the stage for the war for Cybertron.

Not only did Megatron take a cue from Megatronus Prime in choosing a name, but the one-time D-16 decided to take on his logo for the Decepticons. Branding the symbol onto his followers, Megatron has his army. Unfortunately, a sequel to Transformers One has yet to be confirmed though there are certainly plenty of avenues for the future of this animated outing to take. The Quintessons are still out there, posing a serious threat to both the Autobots and Decepticons alike, perhaps laying out the groundwork for a sequel's story.

Transformers One is now playing in theaters.