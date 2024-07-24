Transformers One First Reactions are Raving Over “Best Transformers Film to Date”

Transformers One won’t be making its full theatrical debut until later this Fall, but the first reactions to the new film have arrived on social media! Transformers will be expanding its cinematic universe with a brand new animated take on the franchise telling the story of Optimus Prime and Megatron before they went to war over Cybertron. While the franchise as a whole continues to expand with a number of different live-action projects, this will serve as the first animated feature film in quite a while so there is a lot of fan anticipation over how it could turn out.
Transformers One recently held a screening with fans in attendance, and thankfully they have revealed their first reactions as to what to expect from the new release. The response thus far has been overwhelming positive as those who have been able to see the film thus far are noting that it’s everything from the best Transformers film to date to noting the action, comedy, and character work while highlighting the standout members of the cast. You can read on below for more of the first reactions to Transformers One, and get ready for the new movie’s release later this September!
Videos by ComicBook.com
What Is Transformers One?
Directed by Josh Cooley (Toy Story 4) with a screenplay from Andrew Barrer (Ant-Man and the Wasp), Gabriel Ferrari (No Exit), and Steve Desmond (Knock at the Cabin) for Paramount Animation with animation by Industrial Light & Magic, Transformers One releases on September 20th. The film features the main cast of Chris Hemsworth as Orion Pax / Optimus Prime, Brian Tyree Henry as D-16 / Megatron, Scarlett Johansson as Elita-1, Keegan-Michael Key as B-127 / Bumblebee, Jon Hamm as Sentinel Prime, and Laurence Fishburne as Autobot Alpha Trion.
Lorenzo di Bonaventura is set as producer for Di Vonaventura Pictures, live-action Transformers film director Michael Bay is on board as producer as well with Tom DeSanto, Don Murphy, Mark Vahradian, and Aaron Dem. As for what to expect from the new Transformer One animated film, the synopsis for it teases it as such, “The untold origin story of Optimus Prime and Megatron, better known as sworn enemies, but once were friends bonded like brothers who changed the fate of Cybertron forever.”
With the new film screening so early, there’s a lot of confidence in its success and these first reactions seem to really paint that picture.