Transformers One First Reactions are Raving Over “Best Transformers Film to Date”

Transformers One won’t be making its full theatrical debut until later this Fall, but the first reactions to the new film have arrived on social media! Transformers will be expanding its cinematic universe with a brand new animated take on the franchise telling the story of Optimus Prime and Megatron before they went to war over Cybertron. While the franchise as a whole continues to expand with a number of different live-action projects, this will serve as the first animated feature film in quite a while so there is a lot of fan anticipation over how it could turn out.

Transformers One recently held a screening with fans in attendance, and thankfully they have revealed their first reactions as to what to expect from the new release. The response thus far has been overwhelming positive as those who have been able to see the film thus far are noting that it’s everything from the best Transformers film to date to noting the action, comedy, and character work while highlighting the standout members of the cast. You can read on below for more of the first reactions to Transformers One, and get ready for the new movie’s release later this September!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Orion Pax/Optimus Prime in Transformers One

What Is Transformers One?

Directed by Josh Cooley (Toy Story 4) with a screenplay from Andrew Barrer (Ant-Man and the Wasp), Gabriel Ferrari (No Exit), and Steve Desmond (Knock at the Cabin) for Paramount Animation with animation by Industrial Light & Magic, Transformers One releases on September 20th. The film features the main cast of Chris Hemsworth as Orion Pax / Optimus Prime, Brian Tyree Henry as D-16 / Megatron, Scarlett Johansson as Elita-1, Keegan-Michael Key as B-127 / Bumblebee, Jon Hamm as Sentinel Prime, and Laurence Fishburne as Autobot Alpha Trion.

Lorenzo di Bonaventura is set as producer for Di Vonaventura Pictures, live-action Transformers film director Michael Bay is on board as producer as well with Tom DeSanto, Don Murphy, Mark Vahradian, and Aaron Dem. As for what to expect from the new Transformer One animated film, the synopsis for it teases it as such, “The untold origin story of Optimus Prime and Megatron, better known as sworn enemies, but once were friends bonded like brothers who changed the fate of Cybertron forever.”

With the new film screening so early, there’s a lot of confidence in its success and these first reactions seem to really paint that picture.

“Freaking Awesome”

Wow. #TransformersOne is FREAKING AWESOME.



Totally honors the legacy of the franchise while also expanding and elevating it. A powerful story of friendship gone wrong with Easter Eggs galore.



This Transformers fan is very very happy. pic.twitter.com/z4QwfvV2fA — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) July 24, 2024

“Best Transformers Film to Date”

I almost cannot believe I’m saying this, but TRANSFORMERS ONE is by far and away the best Transformers film to date. The trailers don’t do this justice. Rich in character & emotion with a deep reverence for the lore, it tells the origins of Optimus Prime and Megatron, tragically… pic.twitter.com/XjtH4EjkKL — Matt Neglia @NYFF (@NextBestPicture) July 24, 2024

“Massive W”

Paramount showing #TransformersOne screenings TWO MONTHS early is a massive vote of confidence and damn it is it justified. Engaging story, stunning visuals, legit laughs, AND some tear-jerking gravity? Come on. The best Transformers theatrical experience I’ve had. Massive W. pic.twitter.com/GJfc3kzI0I — Liam (@LiamTCrowley) July 24, 2024

“Another Winner”

Got another winner for you — #TransformersOne. Big fan of the animation style used for this one. Great balance of CG vibrancy with texture and detail. I especially kept getting hooked on shots of the characters aboveground with those stunning landscape backgrounds.



As far as the… pic.twitter.com/ypf3DitDgl — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) July 24, 2024

“Fantastic”

Sooo I just got lucky enough to see #transformersone a bit early and I say as a lifelong fan that this is the best on-screen Transformers since 1986. I can't spoil anything, but it's really really good! You can feel that it was made by fans, with love. Had a fantastic time! pic.twitter.com/V97IINnvcv — Thembo (@OnlyAWorldAway) July 24, 2024

“Blew Me Away”

TRANSFORMERS ONE blew me away! The story, the voice performances, and heart. It is the best Transformers movie now! The animation was amazing and fresh. Bring on the next one! Rollout! #transformersone #transformers pic.twitter.com/tTxxMEVgrf — Josh Blumenkranz @NYFF (@JoshBlumenkranz) July 24, 2024

“Phenomenal”

Just finished watching #TransformersOne and it's honestly one of the best Transformers movies in a while, the score was great, the voice acting was PHENOMENAL, it's honestly a top contender for movies this year. Please go see this movie when it comes out, Transformers are EATING pic.twitter.com/gheS2i6f2H — MoonKnight735 (@MoonKnight735) July 24, 2024

“Will See It Again and Again”

Just caught an early screening of #transformersone and boy does it rock! It's fantastic! Chris Hemsworth and Brian Tyree Henry bring life to the characters we grew to love and hate! Will see it again and again. This animated version is just as good as the 1st live version. pic.twitter.com/p97aXj2x1T — Wilson – BFTV (@WMorales_BFTV) July 24, 2024

“Badassatron”

https://x.com/shayewyllie/status/1815933747990257792

“Awesome, Action-Packed”