Transformers Anime Rumors Explode With New Studio Trigger Promo

There is always more to Transformers than meets the eye. It has been decades since the franchise got underway, and in that time, the Transformers IP has become a monster for Hasbro and Takara Tomy. With its roots tracing back to Japan and the rise of mecha anime, Transformers is very overdue for its own anime. Now, new rumors are flying about a Transformers anime, and we have Studio Trigger to thank.

The update comes from the animation studio itself as Studio Trigger turned its eye to Transformers One. In honor of the film's release in Japan, the team gifted it a special poster. As you can see below, action-packed promo puts Orion Pax center stage with D-16. Or rather, Optimus Prime and Megatron. Complete with bold colors and sleek character designs, this Transformers One promo is sick. So seriously, is Studio Trigger eyeing its own anime adaptation?

(Photo: Studio Trigger)

Is Studio Trigger Creating a Transformers Anime?

Well, as far as we know, there are no plans for Studio Trigger to make a Transformers anime. The studio has simply teamed up with Hasbro and Takara Tomy to celebrate the franchise's 40th anniversary. Earlier this year, Studio Trigger did release a glorious short dedicated to Transformers earlier this year, and it made headlines across the globe. The loving tribute brought all our favorite character to life, Autobot or Decepticon. It did not take long for netizens to ask Studio Trigger for a full-blown anime but alas. We are not quite there yet.

Of course, Studio Trigger has done it own work with mecha anime. Many of its top brass worked on Gurren Lagann, and the studio has owned other hit series like SSSS.Gridman. Even series like Promare have some mech action in them, so Studio Trigger is very qualified to tackle an adaptation of Transformers. The only thing standing in the way are complicated licenses and the like.

Transformers One Kickstarts a New Era for Fans

While anime fans continue their petition for a Transformers adaptation, all eyes are on the latest Autobot project. This month, Transformers One made its debut under director Josh Cooley. Featuring a script by Eric Pearson, Transformers One is being lauded as the franchise's best film to date. The animated prequel is a thrilling look at Cybertron before Optimus Prime and Megatron were enemies. The pair were once close friends, but corruption and classism on Cybertron set the two on different paths. Transformers One handles the pair's complex relationship with an easy tension. So clearly, the Transformers franchise works well when animated.

As for what's next, the jury is out. Transformers One could kickstart a full-on trilogy if the box office returns entice studios. Other movie sequels are allegedly in the works for the franchise. From The Last Knight to Rise of the Beasts, Transformers has plenty of stories going around Hollywood. Whether through live-action or animation, Transformers has more movies in the works, so maybe Studio Trigger can one day join in on the fun.

