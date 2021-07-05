✖

The trailer for Netflix's Transformers: War for Cybertron: Kingdom has been released, and you can watch it below! War for Cybertron: Kingdom is the third and final installment of the War for Cybertron Trilogy, which Hasbro launched as an ambitious multimedia project alongside a new line of Transformers toys. This series has gone deep into the history of Autobots and Decepticons from the G1 era, as we learn how Optimus Prime and Megatron went from friends to opposing leaders of warring factions that tore apart their homeworld Cybertron. After that war came to earth in the second installment, Kingdom will introduce the fan-favorite Beast Wars brand into the War for Cybertron series!

The introduction of the Beast Wars continuity came as the cliffhanger ending of Transformers: War for Cybertron: Earthrise. Optimus Prime chose not to kill Megatron, but Megatron, in turn, took the Matrix of Leadership, leaving Optimus and the Autobots in a tricky situation. It was when a raptor appeared and revealed itself to be a Transformer that fans got hyped for this next installment to go all-out with full Transformers fan-service mania!

It's an opportune time to give the Transformers: Beast Wars characters a soft mainstream rollout in this Netflix animated series; Paramount has just announced that a live-action film based on the property (Transformers: Rise of the Beasts) is in the works.

TRANSFORMERS: WAR FOR CYBERTRON: KINGDOM SYNOPSIS - Having crash-landed on Earth, the Autobots and Decepticons are confronted by two rival Cybertronian factions from a future that their conflict has inadvertently created, as the heroes and villains of the classic BEAST WARS: TRANSFORMERS series make their WAR FOR CYBERTRON debut. Now the Autobots must team up with the Maximals to confront the Decepticons, who have joined forces with the Predacons, in the race to find the missing Allspark. However, the Predacons are in control of the Golden Disk, a mysterious artifact which has a personal connection to Megatron and gives him an untold advantage over his enemy, Optimus Prime. Which faction will triumph in the final battle that will decide the fate of Cybertron’s future?

Transformers: War for Cybertron: Kingdom is produced by Rooster Teeth (RWBY, gen:LOCK)for Netflix, with Polygon Pictures (Godzilla, Knights of Sidonia) serving as the animation studio. Transformers TV guru F.J. DeSanto (Transformers: Titans Return, Transformers: Power of the Primes) serves as showrunner with George Krstic (Megas XLR), Gavin Hignight (Transformers: Cyberverse), and Brandon Easton (Agent Carter, Transformers: Rescue Bots) serving as contributing writers.

Transformers: War for Cybertron: Kingdom streams on Netflix starting on July 29th.