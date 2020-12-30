Transformers: War For Cybertron: Earthrise Reveals New Launch Trailer

✖

We're finally here Transformers fans, the day where we can binge Netflix and Rooster Teeth's newest chapter of Transformers: War For Cybertron and Netflix is celebrating with a new trailer to get you pumped. Transformers: War For Cybertron: Earthrise picks up where the original War For Cybertron left off, and is the second chapter of a trilogy, taking the Autobots and the Decepticons on an epic journey and confrontation as they attempt to find the AllSpark, and you can watch all six episodes of the latest chapter on Netflix right now. If you need a little more convincing you can check out the trailer in the video below, which teases some pretty welcome surprises for longtime Transformers fans.

The video begins with several objects hitting the atmosphere and heading towards the planet, and then we get a glimpse at Unicron of all people. Then we get something emerging from the sky and several quick cuts of other Transformers followed by Red Alert doing some stylish driving.

We then see Optimus Prime in an ice-filled place followed by Jetfire attempting to take out a Decepticon sentry. At that point we see Optimus Prime hold his blaster towards Megatron's head, and from his dialogue, he suggests that getting rid of Megatron might just be a line they have to cross to save billions of lives that he could very well ruin.

If you want to see if Earthrise is deserving the hype, you can read my spoiler-free review right here, though I'm going to spoil that spoiler-free review a bit and say yes, it is worth checking out. The show builds on the stellar foundation of the original series and adds in more action and big teases about the future of this world and universe, and the next chapter can't get here soon enough.

"With the Allspark missing, and the Ark marooned in deep space, Optimus Prime and the surviving Autobots run a desperate race against time while they contend against an independent group of Transformers called the Mercenaries, as well as the wrath of a desperate Megatron."

Transformers: War For Cybertron: Earthrise is available to stream on Netflix now, and let us know what you think of the newest chapter in the comments or on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!