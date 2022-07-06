Trigun: Stampede Anime Shares First Details

Brace yourselves! Trigun is ready to bring the Human Typhoon back to the small screen! Earlier this year, news went live that Trigun was getting a new anime, and fans got their first look at the title this past week at Anime Expo. And now, we are learning out first details about the reboot courtesy of creator Yasuhiro Nightow himself.

If you didn't know, Anime Expo hosted a whole panel dedicated to Trigun: Stampede, and ComicBook was there to jot down all the details. The panel not only revealed the first posters and PV for the anime but welcomed the show's team on stage to talk about the project. It was there Nightow stressed he could not say much about the reboot, but he could share a tiny bit of info with fans.

According to the team, Trigun: Stampede will be a totally new retelling of Vash's story. The series will include new content from Nightow himself and will more than likely complete the hero's journey. Fans can also expect all-new storylines involving Rem and the Knives, so Trigun: Stampede will be a total reboot from the ground up. After all, Nightow and the team at Orange Studio have spent five years behind the scenes bringing this new story together. And when it goes live, well – the team wants audiences to be blown away.

Want to know more about Trigun? You can check out the original series' synopsis below for more details:

"Vash the Stampede is a wanted man with a habit of turning entire towns into rubble. The price on his head is a fortune, and his path of destruction reaches across the arid wastelands of a desert planet. Unfortunately, most encounters with the spiky-haired gunslinger don't end well for the bounty hunters who catch up with him; someone almost always gets hurt – and it's never Vash. Oddly enough, for such an infamous fugitive, there's no proof that he's ever taken a life. In fact, he's a pacifist with a doughnut obsession who's more doofus than desperado. There's a whole lot more to him than his reputation lets on – Vash the Stampede definitely ain't your typical outlaw."

What do you think about these first details on Trigun: Stampede? Are you excited to check out this reboot...?