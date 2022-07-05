Trigun Fans Wrap Their Heads Around Stampede's New Style
Vash the Stampede is finally set to return, decades after the initial Trigun anime aired and the manga series came to a close. With the reveal of the newest trailer at this year's Anime Expo, fans weren't just presented with a different art style than what we had seen previously via the initial series made by Madhouse, but we are also shown a very different Vash before he officially becomes the Humanoid Typhoon. With so many changes being thrown at fans of Trigun, many took the opportunity to share their thoughts on the upcoming release of Stampede.
If you haven't had the opportunity to check out the latest trailer for Trigun Stampede, you can catch it below, giving us a new take on Vash when he only had a bounty of 6 million double dollars hanging over his head and hadn't fully formed his reputation as a whirlwind of humor and bullet casings:
Some Fans Dig New Vash
I LIKE HIM #TRIGUNSTAMPEDE pic.twitter.com/5gCQaMgLQi— roy 🎀 (@malignacht) July 3, 2022
Some Fans Hate New Vash
WHY DOES VASH THE STAMPEDE LOOK LIKE MACHINE GUN KELLY???
I hate this. pic.twitter.com/SCkQiPsGfx— Ｃｌａｒ－ｉｔｙ (@ClaireAii) July 5, 2022
Both Can Exist
Vash The Stampede looks PERFECT. his old design was amazing, THIS LOOKS AMAZING TOO!!!! #Trigun pic.twitter.com/QiAHhMTE8D— GecsAlt (@AltGecs) July 3, 2022
Old Meets New
#TRIGUN #TRIGUNSTAMPEDE I’m so excited,like y’all have no idea pic.twitter.com/8y8CXepGLM— Renny (@renny__rose) July 3, 2022
Some Folks Don't Like The Hair
i'm gonna watch the hell out of Trigun Stampede, but holy shit i don't think i can bring myself to stomach the undercut. why did they massacre my boy like this. Vash looks like a tiktok thirst trap model now pic.twitter.com/3QRCEe74LN— Ash 👺 (@BusyWizard) July 3, 2022
He's Back!
very excited to see vash again!!! #TRIGUN #TRIGUNSTAMPEDE pic.twitter.com/6USoyfR3yI— riel :) (@sukifoof) July 4, 2022
Looking Good
TRIGUN STAMPEDE looks absolutely wonderful.
I said it a few hours before, ORANGE is going to revolutionize the animation industry.
The CG is out of this world, it doesn't make sense how good it looks and the art direction is sublime. pic.twitter.com/CbMuaboSzQ— !!! (@r0nd0_1986) July 3, 2022
Betrayal?
Vash's new design for Trigun Stampede is not only a near-complete betrayal of his base design sense, but is also woefully boring. In this thread im going to explain why, how Vash has looked over the years, and why the show may be fine anyway. pic.twitter.com/uGWQ2XwA50— TeeHallums (@TeeHallums) July 3, 2022