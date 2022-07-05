Trigun Fans Wrap Their Heads Around Stampede's New Style

Vash the Stampede is finally set to return, decades after the initial Trigun anime aired and the manga series came to a close. With the reveal of the newest trailer at this year's Anime Expo, fans weren't just presented with a different art style than what we had seen previously via the initial series made by Madhouse, but we are also shown a very different Vash before he officially becomes the Humanoid Typhoon. With so many changes being thrown at fans of Trigun, many took the opportunity to share their thoughts on the upcoming release of Stampede.

If you haven't had the opportunity to check out the latest trailer for Trigun Stampede, you can catch it below, giving us a new take on Vash when he only had a bounty of 6 million double dollars hanging over his head and hadn't fully formed his reputation as a whirlwind of humor and bullet casings:

