Trigun Stampede Reveals New Voice Cast

Trigun Stampede has been revealing its first concrete details about the new in the works anime, and that includes the reveal of the new voice cast that will be at the center of the new take on the classic franchise. Yasuhiro Nightow's original manga series came to an end several decades ago with its own TV anime adaptation and feature film, but soon it will be roaring back with a new fully CG animated take on the franchise. Tackled by the same studio behind Beastars and Land of the Lustrous, Trigun Stampede will be introducing a whole new version of the series fans saw in action years ago.

Trigun Stampede was surprisingly announced to be in the works earlier this year, and the series took the stage during Anime Expo to share the first real details ahead of the new anime's release next year. This included the confirmation for the voice cast for the series which for now includes the likes of Yoshitsugu Matsuoka (Demon Slayer's Inosuke) as Vash the Stampede, Tomoyo Kurosawa (Land of the Lustrous) as Young Vash, Junya Ikeda (Gokai Silver in Kaizoku Sentai Gokaiger) as Knives Millions, Yumiri Hanamori (Laid-Back Camp) as Young Knives, and Maaya Sakamoto (Echidna in Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World-) as Rem Saverem.

(Photo: Orange)

Including original series creator Yasuhiro Nightow in the creative mix, Trigun Stampede will be directed by Kenji Muto at Studio Orange with Kouji Tajima will be handling the character and concept designs. The rest of the staff has yet to be confirmed as of this writing, nor has there been a more concrete release date revealed outside of its current 2023 release window. But that also means there's plenty of time to get acquainted with the classic franchise before this reboot.

If you wanted to go back and check out the original Trigun anime run, you can find the series streaming with Crunchyroll. They tease the franchise as such, "Vash the Stampede is a wanted gunslinger with a habit of turning entire towns into rubble. His path of destruction reaches across the wastelands of a desert planet. Oddly enough, for such an infamous outlaw, there's no proof he's ever taken a life. In fact, he's a pacifist who's more doofus than desperado. There's definitely a whole lot more to Vash than his reputation lets on."

How do you feel about the new voice cast for Trigun's new rebooted anime series? How are you liking the look of Trigun Stampede so far? What are you hoping to see in the new series? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!