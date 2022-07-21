Trigun Stampede Releases Original Concept Art

Trigun Stampede is a series that has fans asking plenty of questions, with the first trailer for the upcoming anime by Studio ORANGE giving fans of Vash the Stampede a closer look at this new television show following the story of the Humanoid Typhoon. Now, one of the biggest artists that is helping paint a new picture for one of the most beloved anime characters of all time has shared new concept art of the earlier days of Vash and his brother Knives, giving fans a better idea of how close the new series will reference the original take.

Koji Tajima is no stranger to working in the anime world, with his resume including the likes of the two Attack on Titan live-action movies, Harlock: Space Pirate, Gantz: 0, and Modest Heroes to name a few. With this concept art from the anime artist, it definitely appears that Trigun Stampede will be exploring familiar territory as the scene shows a young Vash and Knives looking over a chaotic skyline. While Vash's new design for the series threw fans for a loop, the first promotional material gave us the familiar origin story for the classic anime character, as he joined his brother Knives in descending to the planet below while their parental figure, Rem, sacrificed herself so they could live.

The Official Twitter Account for Trigun Stampede shared the new concept art from Koji Tajima that sees a young Vash and Knives landing on the planet that would become their home while also foreshadowing the battle between the two brothers that was a focal point of the original story:

Trigun Stampede will arrive next year, with many fans wondering if this will be a new retelling of the original series or a prequel story that took place before Vash would fight against the likes of Knives, the Gung-Ho Guns, and Legato to name a few. Considering Vash's new look, it definitely seems as if this new Trigun series is looking to make some big changes to the story created by Yasuhiro Nightow.

What do you think of this new concept art for the return of Vash the Stampede? Do you believe Stampede will be a prequel or a reboot? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Trigun.