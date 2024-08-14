Trigun Stargaze Producer on What to Expect From the Sequel

Trigun is considered a legend by anime fans for a reason. Decades ago, the world was introduced to Vash the Stampede on screen, and the rest was history for the gunslinger. From its action to its story, Trigun pulled out all the stops, and Studio Orange pushed boundaries even further with Trigun Stampede. The anime reboot showed us a new side of the series, and with Trigun Stargaze on the horizon, ComicBook has learned a bit about the sequel’s vision.

Recently, we were able to speak with show producer Yoshihiro Watanabe about his work on Trigun Stargaze during a trip to L.A. It was there the executive chatted about the much-awaited series with producer Katsuhiro Takei, and Watanabe teased his expectations for Trigun Stargaze.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“One of the reasons Takei is working with Orange is because he feels that the studio is one of the ones capable of combining the best parts of Japanese animation. But at the same time, Orange is the type of studio that’s trying to challenge itself with something new. The team is inspired by that challenge – by not doing the same thing and trying to do something unique which can be done with our creative staff,” Watanabe shared.

Continuing, the producer praised the writer behind the Trigun reboot. Watanabe also suggested that the sequel will play off previous Studio Orange projects as the staff on Trigun is very familiar with the company’s work.

“So for Trigun Stargaze, what people can expect… They could probably understand more about Stargaze by looking at other Orange works because their staff is being passed on either through their own career or their peers. [Writer] Tatsuro Inamoto is a really fabulous creator, and he has really opened up his perspective to fit all forms forms of animation. He processes it all and is constantly thinking about it. I mean, he is a creative type, and his life is all about animation. He’s constantly trying to find ways to further the team, looking at where we could go.”

Currently, Trigun Stargaze is in production at Studio Orange, but no release window has been given for the sequel. Crunchyroll has confirmed it will stream the anime when it airs. The service is already streaming Trigun Stampede for fans across the globe. So if you want to know more about Yasuhiro Nightow’s hit series, you can read its official synopsis below for all the details:

“Vash the Stampede’s a joyful gunslinging pacifist, so why does he have a $$6 million bounty on his head? That’s what’s puzzling rookie reporter Meryl Stryfe and her jaded veteran partner when looking into the vigilante only to find someone who hates blood. But their investigation turns out to uncover something heinous-his evil twin brother, Millions Knives.”

Are you looking forward to Trigun Stargaze? What do you want to see from the new series? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!