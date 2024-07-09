Trigun Stampede Releases New Character Posters

Trigun Stampede is gearing up for a bright future with a new sequel series, and the anime has shared some cool new character posters heading into the release of Trigun Stargaze! Trigun Stampede was a new rebooted take on Yasuhiro Nightow’s original Trigun manga series, and with it introduced a wholly different kind of animated take than seen in the classic anime years ago. But when Trigun Stampede came to an end last Spring, it had announced that the anime would be concluding with a then in production “final phase” of the reboot series. Now we’ve gotten a clearer picture of what this actually is.

Trigun Stampede took the stage during Anime Expo 2024 this year to announce that the reboot would be continuing with a new sequel series, Trigun Stargaze. While there are few details as to the anime’s release window or date as of the time of this publication, the team behind the anime celebrated the new announcements with some special new posters. The first is a new poster of Vash and Wolfwood illustrated by Nightow himself, and two new character posters with Vash and Knives’ designs from the finale. Check them out below:

What Is Trigun Stargaze?

Trigun Stargaze will serve as the official sequel to Trigun Stampede, and will be set two years after the events of that first series. A release date or window has yet to be announced as of the time of this publication, but the team at the studio teased that they will be trying to tap into the vibes of that classic Trigun anime adaptation from years ago. But with no release date or window yet, there also means there will be plenty of time to go back and check out the first season of the new reboot anime.

If you wanted to go back and check it out for yourself, you can find Trigun Stampede now exclusively streaming with Crunchyroll. As for what to expect from the reboot anime, they tease the series as such, “Vash the Stampede’s a joyful gunslinging pacifist, so why does he have a $$6 million bounty on his head? That’s what’s puzzling rookie reporter Meryl Stryfe and her jaded veteran partner when looking into the vigilante only to find someone who hates blood. But their investigation turns out to uncover something heinous—his evil twin brother, Millions Knives.” The classic Trigun is available to stream with Crunchyroll as well.