Trigun Stargaze Team Unpacks Yasuhiro Nightow’s Work on the Anime

Studio Orange did what many anime fans have been waiting to see for decades, bring back Vash The Stampede and the anime known as Trigun. Telling a new story on the Planet Gunsmoke that tweaked the origin story of the Humanoid Typhoon, the animators are hard at work for the sequel series that will further expand on Stampede’s story. Recently, we had the opportunity to talk with the producers of Stargaze about the involvement of Yasuhiro Nightow, creator of Trigun, and just how involved the mangaka is when it comes to the upcoming series that will be the finale for this remake.

In chatting with Producer Yoshihiro Watanabe, the creator broke down Nightow’s involvement in Stargaze and the team’s struggles with uncertainty, “I mean, uncertainty and worry constantly exists. Even the from the start, it was there, so that worry never left us. Even though we do say the worry never left us, at the same time…we’re looking forward to the reaction of the fans. Ultimately, the reaction from fans – It’s been very encouraging for us.As for creator Yasuhiro Nightow, he’s been very supportive. And for Stargaze, he’s been even more supportive of what we’re working on.”

Trigun Stargaze: What Can Fans Expect

Watanabe also gave fans a hint as to what they can expect in the sequel series, “So for Trigun Stargaze, what people can expect… They could probably understand more about Stargaze by looking at other Orange works because their staff is being passed on either through their own career or their peers. [Writer] Tatsuro Inamoto is a really fabulous creator, and he has really opened up his perspective to fit all forms of animation. He processes it all and is constantly thinking about it. I mean, he is a creative type, and his life is all about animation. He’s constantly trying to find ways to further the team, looking at where we could go.”

If you want to catch up on this new take on Vash, Trigun Stampede is streaming exclusively on Crunchyroll. Here’s how the streaming service describes the latest take on the Planet Gunsmoke, “Vash the Stampede’s a joyful gunslinging pacifist, so why does he have a $$6 million bounty on his head? That’s what’s puzzling rookie reporter Meryl Stryfe and her jaded veteran partner when looking into the vigilante only to find someone who hates blood. But their investigation turns out to uncover something heinous-his evil twin brother, Millions Knives.”

