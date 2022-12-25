Trigun Stampede Highlights Wolfwood's Makeover With New Poster

Trigun Stampede is hyping up the premiere of its big reboot anime next month as part of the Winter 2023 new schedule of anime releases, and the series is highlighting Nicholas D. Wolfwood's new design for the anime with a new poster! The upcoming reboot series will be interpreting Yasuhiro Nightow's classic action franchise in a whole new kind of way with not only younger versions of each of the main characters, but through a fully 3D CG animated production to top it off.

Trigun Stampede will be finally making its debut in just a couple of weeks, and with it fans will get to see more of how the classic characters will be getting upgraded for the new reboot series. This includes major fan favorites like Nicholas D. Wolfwood (voiced by Yoshimasa Hosoya in the new anime), who has gotten a makeover for the reboot that you can check out a much closer look at below with Trigun Stampede's newest poster:

What to Know for Trigun Stampede's Premiere

Directed by Kenji Muto at Studio Orange, with Kouji Tajima handling the character and concept designs, and original series creator Yasuhiro Nightow being closely involved with the production, Trigun Stampede will be making its premiere on January 7th next year in Japan. It's yet to be revealed how many episodes the new reboot series will last, but Crunchyroll will be streaming the new anime's episodes as they launch in Japan.

Joining Yoshimasa Hosoya's Nicholas D. Wolfwood in Trigun Stampede's voice cast are the likes of Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Vash the Stampede, Tomoyo Kurosawa as Young Vash, Junya Ikeda as Knives Millions, Yumiri Hanamori as Young Knives, Maaya Sakamoto as Rem Saverem, Sakura Ando as Meryl Stryfe, Kenji Matsuda as Roberto De Niro, Koki Uchiyama as Legato Bluesummers, TARAKO as Zazie the Beast, and Ryusei Nakao as William Conrad.

While the story of the new reboot is still a mystery, there's still lots of hype going in! Are you going to be checking out Trigun's reboot series when it kicks off in the Winter 2023 season? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!