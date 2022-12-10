Trigun Stampede Reveals New Vash Key Art

Trigun Stampede is set to bring Vash The Stampede back to the small screen, after being away from the anime scene for over a decade. With the first Trigun movie, Trigun: Badlands Rumble, released in 2010, the first anime series from Studio Madhouse premiered in the late 1990s, and since, the Humanoid Typhoon hasn't received a television show since. Now, with the new series from Studio ORANGE slated to arrive early next year, new key art has taken a closer look at Vash's new look.

One of the biggest mysteries that continues to surround Trigun Stampede is whether the series will be a prequel or a brand new re-imagining of the original series from Yatushiro Nightow, as Vash, his allies, and his enemies are seen in the promotional material with some serious changes when it comes to their appearances. The series will hopefully give fans a better idea of just where this new anime takes place when it lands next year on January 7th, though even with the start of the series only a few weeks away, neither Studio Orange nor Nightow has confirmed if this is a prequel to the original series or a brand new undertaking in the world of the Humanoid Typhoon.

Trigun The Vash

The Official Twitter Account for Trigun Stampede shared a brand new look at Vash The Stampede, with fans debating to this day whether this new youthful look is better or worse than how the sixty-billion double-dollar man was first introduced in the manga that arrived in the 1990s:

The previous anime focusing on Vash The Stampede saw Studio Madhouse returning to the world of Trigun via Trigun: Badlands, a feature-length film from the original anime studio to dive into the series, Madhouse. Releasing in 2010, the movie focused on a brand-new story on the desert planet, and with Studio ORANGE taking the reins of the franchise this time around, fans are anxious to see how this new computer-generated art style will work when it comes to these gun-slinging adventures.

What do you think of the new design of Vash The Stampede? Do you think Trigun Stampede will end up being a prequel or an entirely new story? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Humanoid Typhoon.