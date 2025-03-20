Trigun Stargaze Sets Release Window With New Look

Vash The Stampede returned for the first time in years with the recent anime adaptation Trigun Stampede from Studio Orange. Following the conclusion of Vash’s new story, the anime studio confirmed that the gunslinger would make a comeback to finish the fight against his nefarious brother Knives. Announcing that the sequel series Trigun Stargaze would bring this latest story focusing on the Planet Gunsmoke to an end, Orange has released a new teaser for the upcoming anime to let fans know when they should prep for Vash’s return. Teased as the “final phase,” this might be the last time we witness the $60 billion double-dollar man in action for some time.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Unlike the original Trigun anime from Studio Madhouse, Trigun Stampede made quite a few changes when it came to Vash’s journey. While there were some instances where the anime stuck closer to the original manga, there were others where Stampede tried its own thing in painting this new picture for the beloved franchise. For example, one of Vash and Wolfwood’s allies, Milly Thompson, has yet to make an appearance in the latest anime series despite having such a prominent role in the original story. Fingers crossed that Milly, and other elements that have yet to make an appearance in Stampede, will get their chance to shine in Stargaze.

Gaze Into Trigun With New Preview

Trigun Stargaze is set to return next year in 2026, though Studio Orange refrained from giving us a precise date as to when we can expect Vash The Stampede’s arrival. To help push forward this message, the animation studio released a new image of Vash created by series character designer Kiyotaka Oshiyama. Since the series so far has taken liberties from the original manga from Yatshiro Nightow, it will be interesting to see what changes are in store for the Planet Gunsmoke.

Looking to Stargaze

In a recent interview with Trigun Stargaze producer Yoshihiro Watanabe, we here at ComicBook.com had the opportunity to discuss the sequel series, Trigun creator Yasuhiro Nightow’s involvement, and Studio Orange’s contributions. Here’s what Watanabe had to say about Vash’s upcoming return,

“As for creator Yasuhiro Nightow, he’s been very supportive. And for Stargaze, he’s been even more supportive of what we’re working on. So for Trigun Stargaze, what people can expect… They could probably understand more about Stargaze by looking at other Orange works because their staff is being passed on either through their own career or their peers. [Writer] Tatsuro Inamoto is a really fabulous creator, and he has really opened up his perspective to fit all forms of animation. He processes it all and is constantly thinking about it. I mean, he is a creative type, and his life is all about animation. He’s constantly trying to find ways to further the team, looking at where we could go.”

Want to keep up to date on Vash The Stampede? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on Trigun and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.