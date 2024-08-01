Twin Star Exorcists Will End in September With Final Chapter

After more than a decade, it seems Twin Star Exorcists is ready to shut things down. Reports have swirled as of late about the manga’s close, and we have gotten confirmation that Twin Star Exorcists will end in September. The manga will end with chapter 134, and creator Yoshiaki Sukeno confirmed the news with fans on social media.

Taking to the Internet, Sukeno announced the final draft of chapter 134 is done, so the end of Twin Star Exorcists is imminent. “The final draft of Twin Star Exorcists is finished,” the creator posted to X (Twitter). “Today marks my final inking. I’ll do it with all my heart. Please look forward to it.”

https://twitter.com/sukeno0723/status/1818926411316707707?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Clearly, the creator of Twin Star Exorcists has been hard at work on this finale. Sukeno has spent more than decade with the series, after all. The supernatural drama got its start in October 2013, and Jump Square has been overseeing its story since day one. Back in 2016, Studio Pierrot gave Twin Star Exorcists a go with an anime. From light novels to spin-off series, Twin Star Exorcists has been a steady figure under Shueisha, but that will all end soon.

If you are not caught up with Twin Star Exorcists, the manga can be read in English thanks to Viz Media. As for its anime, the show is streaming on Crunchyroll as well as Amazon Prime Video. So for those wanting more info on Sukeno’s long-running series, you can read its official synopsis below:

“The “Twin Star Exorcists” are fated to produce the child prophesied to end the war with the monstrous Kegare… But can Rokuro and Benio get along for five minutes, let alone save the world? Rokuro dreams of becoming anything but an exorcist! Then mysterious Benio turns up. The pair are dubbed the “Twin Star Exorcists” and learn they are fated to marry… Can Rokuro escape both fates? When Rokuro’s best friend Ryogo goes missing, Rokuro is forced to ask Benio for help to enter Magano, the realm of the evil Kegare, to rescue him!”

What do you make of this latest manga update? Are you sad to see Twin Star Exorcists end? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!